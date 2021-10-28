Spider-Man: No Way Home ending might have just leaked

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most anticipated MCU movie of the year. We haven’t seen this much excitement for a Marvel movie since Endgame, and that’s because of the big spoiler that leaked months ago. Like it or not, the world already knows that we’ll have Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield playing their Spider-Man variants in the movie. Joining them will be the formidable supervillains from Sony’s standalone Spider-Man franchises. But that sort of massive spoiler still doesn’t ruin No Way Home for anyone. We have no idea how the story unfolds or how the ending plays out.

But what if I told you the No Way Home ending might have already leaked and we know precisely what’ll happen? Fans of Marvel spoilers routinely collect and analyze these leaks, but others hate spoilers. That’s why I’ll tell you that massive spoilers follow below.

The Spider-Man multiverse angle is already confirmed

In the lead-up to the Avengers: Endgame premiere, we were bombarded with leaks that spoiled the plot detail we already knew in our hearts. The original Avengers would somehow save the superheroes that Thanos turned to dust in Infinity War. And they’ll bring back every living being that was erased in the previous movie.

We then saw plenty of theories that attempted to explain how the Avengers would do it. Time travel often played a role in those scenarios, as it seemed to be the kind of movie trick that allows the heroes to beat the supervillain. All of that did not ruin the actual movie.

Similarly, the multiverse angle isn’t a big No Way Home spoiler. Sony and Marvel acknowledged it in the first trailer, where we also get to see five villains teased. But Sony only shows Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, an iconic villain that all Spider-Man fans know. The implication here is that Maguire will be back as well. And if Tobey is in, so is Garfield.

But the trailers do not spoil the ending. Knowing that it’s a multiverse movie isn’t enough to guess what happens in the movie. And we have no idea how faithful to the comics the script will be. If anything, we should always be wary of MCU trailers, as they can be deceiving. This is where I give you the final warning, as what follows below will deliver a few massive No Way Home spoilers.

The No Way Home ending might have leaked

The general gist of No Way Home plot leaks so far is that Holland’s Peter will be responsible for freeing the non-MCU Spider-Man villains. The only way to defeat them is to partner up with other Spider-Man versions. The grand finale battle takes place around the Statue of Liberty, where they’ll somehow win. Also, at some point during the movie, a central Spider-Man character will die, and there’s only one that makes the most sense.

If you’ve been following No Way Home closely, you must know that the last few days brought over a few new details about the film. It’s not just spoilers, as Sony’s marketing campaign seems to have started with exclusive coverage in Empire magazine.

But we had a few significant new spoilers as well, including a few significant ones. Like the one that tells us there’s no sixth villain in No Way Home. Rhino will not appear in the film, according to insiders familiar with the movie.

The new spoilers

Then there’s a seemingly inconsequential revelation about a No Way Home character. Paula Newsome is reportedly playing an MIT administrator in the movie. Peter, MJ (Zendaya), and Ned (Jacob Batalon) all applied to MIT, but the university refused them on account of Peter being Spider-Man. But this refusal might be the reason why Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) help.

How is this all related to the No Way Home ending? Well, passionate Redditors who love these spoilers have put together a few amazing roundups that look at all the recent spoilers. One of them is Pomojema_SWNN, who lists the recent No Way Home plot rumors.

But it’s WebheadSupreme with the win, a massive post that covers No Way Home spoilers from this summer that didn’t seem to make sense at the time. However, the recent leaks, like the MIT and Rhino development, put them in a different perspective.

The heartbreaking death

Both of these roundups mention the same heartbreaking death for No Way Home. As many fans expect, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) will die at some point in the movie, according to these leaks. We heard this rumor before, although some reports claimed Sony had shot multiple versions of the scene, with other characters dying, to prevent it from leaking. It didn’t work.

It’s Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) who will kill Aunt May. He’s the sinister villain who apparently sabotages Peter’s rehab plan for the villains. Goblin blows up Happy’s (Jon Favreau) apartment, and one of those iconic Goblin grenades will kill May too. That’s according to leaks that date back to at least August.

The iconic line

Just as Endgame had “Avengers, Assemble!” No Way Home will deliver the Spider-Man line we’ve all been expecting. Aunt May will say “With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility” with her dying breath. Tobey’s Peter will repeat it at the end of the movie, after the action.

The same Tobey will note earlier in No Way Home that his Uncle Ben said the same thing. Pomojema_SW notes that we’re going to get the actual line, rather than a variation of it, as it happened in The Amazing Spider-Man or Captain America: Civil War.

The No Way Home ending

Holland’s Peter really wanted Strange to make everyone forget that he’s Spider-Man. As we see in the trailer, Peter is being Peter, and he fumbles everything, leading to this multiverse mistake. That’s why Peter eventually has to fight the five villains, and has to do it with the help of the other Spider-Man variants. The Uncle Ben moment above is what will motivate the three Peters to take the Sinister Not-Six down.

The WebheadSupreme roundup gives us at least a couple of No Way Home leaks that mention the ending. Strange gets to complete the spell, and everyone forgets who he is in the end. And that means that absolutely everyone forgets who he is — from an August leak:

With everyone forgetting who Spider-Man is, he is now unknown by the Avengers, and has no ties to them. The movie ends with Spidey swinging around New York.

If that is true, this gives Holland’s character a massive twist that Sony and Marvel will hopefully explore in the future MCU Spider-Man movies. That’s assuming Sony and Marvel will continue to make them.

The post-credits villain

Now that Venom 2 is out, and we know there’s a Spider-Man scene in that SSU movie, we’ve come to expect to see Venom (Tom Hardy) in the No Way Home post-credits. But it’s unclear what actually happens in the movie. Pomojema_SW speculates that the scene will set up Venom 3 rather than Spider-Man 4. Then again, this is an MCU movie. What happens in the post-credits has to be connected to the MCU.