Mind-blowing No Way Home leak answers a big Spider-Man question

We haven’t had a Marvel movie as big as Spider-Man: No Way Home since Avengers: Endgame. The latest Spider-Man installment is the most anticipated unreleased movie of the year, and that’s because of the countless number of leaks and rumors that we have seen. But No Way Home was exciting even before the leaks. That’s because of the massive cliffhanger in Far From Home — the world knows that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is Spider-Man. That’s something Sony never tried in its movies, and it might not have worked before. You need time to build up to this story, and Sony got that in the MCU, where Peter’s arc evolved over several Spider-Man and Avengers movies.

The infatuation with No Way Home grew exponentially as we started seeing evidence that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would return for this massive MCU crossover. Coming along as wellare the villains from Sony’s non-MCU movies. With less than two months to go until the No Way Home release, everyone knows this crazy spoiler. But as we approach the premiere, we’re getting even more detailed plot spoilers. We already talked about the No Way Home ending, and now we’re going to show you a mind-blowing event from the movie that answers one of our biggest questions. If accurate, these are massive spoilers, so you should avoid them if you don’t like being spoiled.

The innocuous No Way Home revelation

As soon as the Spider-Man 3 trailer opens, we get to see Holland’s Peter in a suit next to a car where Paula Newsome’s mysterious character sits in the back. Some speculated that’s a placeholder for a different character, and some said it might be MJ’s mom.

But One Take News reported a few days ago that Newsome plays an MIT administrator in the movie. The university will all reject Peter, MJ (Zendaya), and Ned (Jacob Batalon) because of their affiliation with Spider-Man.

Peter is on the street in the scene as he’s trying to catch up with Newsome’s character to change her mind. He finds her stuck in traffic on the way to the airport. That’s probably where the Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) battle takes place.

It all seems like an innocuous leak. It doesn’t matter as much who Newsome plays. But it turns out that’s the kind of detail that made big waves in the world of No Way Home leaks, and I’ll explain. Before that, let’s quickly rewatch the trailer. This is your final warning that massive spoilers follow.

How do the three Spider-Man meet?

One of the most amazing scenes in No Way Home is bound to be the one where the three Spider-Man meet. It’s the kind of iconic Spider-verse event that we haven’t seen in live-action movies so far.

All hell breaks loose in No Way Home thanks to Peter’s interference with Strange’s spell. Or that’s what we’ll have to believe after watching No Way Home. In reality, much bigger things are happening in the multiverse, as we’ve seen in Loki and What If…?.

When the Newsome-MIT leak dropped, Spider-Man fans who love leaks started piecing together older leaks that included the MIT detail. Two Redditors put together two guides of the recent No Way Home leaks that might have been overlooked. Many of these leaks come from sketchy sources, so you’d never know which information is genuine and which isn’t.

We talked about the Pomojema_SWNN and WebheadSupreme when detailing the No Way Home ending earlier this week. Both of them also cover the Holland-Maguire-Garfield meeting scene in their roundups. And if it’s real, it’ll be a mind-blowing event.

But before we get to that, let’s revisit the rules of the Sling Ring, as outlined in Doctor Strange:

It’s been Ned all along

The Sling Ring is a wizard’s most prized possession. It’s the tool that lets them jump between known locations, whether that means traveling instantaneously on Earth or jumping across the galaxy to fight Thanos. Strange needed a longer time than other recruits to realize that opening the portals had nothing to do with the health of his hands. That’s why we needed to rewatch the video above.

But if the new Spider-Man 3 leaks are accurate, it’ll all come sort of naturally to Ned.

Leaks dating back to July claimed that Ned would play a crucial role in the story. After Peter steals the Sling Ring from Strange, the device will somehow end up with Ned’s. Others made similar remarks over the summer.

When Strange accidentally opens the multiverse, he brings over the Spider-Man villains and the Maguire and Garfield Spider-Man variants at the same time. Strange will want to send the villains back, where they’ll meet their fates. That means dying after fighting the Spider-Man variants in those worlds.

Holland’s Peter disagrees, looking to rehabilitate the villains. But Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) will eventually betray Peter, killing Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) in the process.

In all that commotion, Ned will get Strange’s ring. And he’ll somehow be able to bring Maguire and Garfield in. When Ned does it, the two Spidey versions are already in the MCU. But they’re not in New York. One of the Redditors says that this promo image that Sony released over the summer shows that moment.

Many Spider-Man: No Way Home questions remain

It so happens that a well-known insider used the image above to hint at the same Spider-Man meet-up scene after the Empire magazine dropped.

We all know what this was https://t.co/5thjhrxMwY — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) October 28, 2021

We’ll note that the first trailer doesn’t have any Peter-MJ-Ned action in the Sanctum Sanctorum in New York. It’s just Peter interacting with Strange and Wong (Benedict Wong) in the trailer.

We know the how but we don’t know the whys. Why is Ned able to summon portals without training? Why is he able to find Spider-Man variants in this world? And Why hasn’t Strange thought of locating the other Spider-Man versions similarly? Is Ned a sorcerer now?

Assuming the leak is accurate, Magure and Garfield arrive in No Way Home after an hour. The three will meet, not wearing their costumes. Once they meet, the leaks say the three Spider-Man will share the screen for the remainder of the movie or another 90 minutes.

We have almost two months to go until No Way Home premieres, which gives us plenty of time to learn more Spider-Man secrets.