First Spider-Man: No Way Home poster has everyone talking

Eternals is playing in theaters, but there’s no new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer to go along with it. Reports in the past few days said that Marvel and Sony haven’t agreed on the second trailer. As a result, the trailer will be released in the coming days, maybe in time for the premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. While all that happened, the purported scenes from the No Way Home trailer 2 emerged online, indicating that the new clip will have a few big reveals in it. But we don’t have to wait two more weeks for a big No Way Home reveal, as Sony has finally released an awesome new Spider-Man: No Way Home poster.

The first No Way Home poster

This marks the first official No Way Home poster that Sony has released online. Technically, it’s a couple of posters, as some Spider-Man fans have started seeing a variation of it out in the wild. But Sony only released the following version of the poster online, as seen on Twitter.

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

That’s why we’re calling it the first official poster, as it’s the one that’s making the rounds around the world. And it’s the reason why No Way Home was trending on Twitter early on Monday.

While some Spider-Man fans might have wished for Sony to show three Spider-Man variants on the poster, that hasn’t happened. The movie’s biggest spoiler has been out for months, but Sony and Marvel have yet to confirm it. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will star in the film alongside Tom Holland. But it’s unlikely for Sony to show the characters on a poster before appearing in a trailer.

That said, the first poster does feature a big reveal, and Sony is already trolling fans about it:

go ahead, zoom in on those details 👀 — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

The big reveal

In the post, we see what appears to be Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in that enhanced Spider-Man suit that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) engineered. He’s facing Doc Ock’s (Alfred Molina) tentacles, which are coming towards him. But we do have to zoom in to see all the details.

Ignore Spider-Man and the obvious villain, and you’ll see the others. The poster teases Sand Man and Electro’s involvement in the fight. The teasers are in line with the first trailer, which only showed Doc Ock while teasing four other villains: Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard.

Green Goblin was the second most obvious character in the trailer after Doc Ock. That’s because we saw one of his iconic pumpkin grenades rolling towards the camera in it. But the poster is even better. It gives us an actual look at the iconic villain from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.

The Green Goblin is in the poster, as seen in the top-right corner in the image above. Of course, the poster doesn’t reveal which actor portrays the iconic villain. But No Way Home spoilers fans know that it’s Willem Dafoe, reprising his Norman Osborn role from the Raimi movies.

The other Spider-Men

It might not seem like much, but having the Green Goblin in the No Way Home poster is another big reveal for the movie. It also has everyone talking on social media. After Doc Ock, he’s the second villain to have traversed the multiverse to land in the MCU. And if the villains arrived, it makes sense to see their corresponding Spider-Men in the MCU.

If Doc Ock and Green Goblin are in the MCU, then so is Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker. And if Maguire is in No Way Home, then Garfield must be in it too. After all, we did see an actual video leak of Garfield in a Spider-Man suit.