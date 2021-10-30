Did Sony confirm Maguire and Garfield are in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are returning to their Spider-Man roles in No Way Home, and it’s the movie’s biggest spoiled secret. We saw countless leaks all year long that provided ample evidence that the two actors shot scenes for the upcoming Spider-Man movie. This will mark their MCU debut, as they’ll join Tom Holland to deliver the first-ever live-action Spider-Man multiverse movie. This spoiler is so big that there’s no way to really avoid it at this point, even if you hate spoilers. And it’s this spoiler that’s driving the conversation about No Way Home online in a way unseen since Avengers: Endgame.

Even still, there are Spider-Man fans who dispute the leaks, which is a reasonable response. After all, Sony and Marvel haven’t really kicked off the final marketing push for the movie. They haven’t confirmed that Maguire and Garfield are in the film, and the first trailer only shows Holland’s Peter Parker. But Sony’s latest move gives us another obvious sign that the former Spider-Man actors will appear in No Way Home.

The Maguire and Garfield Spider-Man movies get new 4K sets

Sony made five live-action Spider-Man movies before partnering with Marvel to bring Holland’s Peter Parker to the MCU. Tobey Maguire appeared in three of them: Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007). Andrew Garfield stepped in to fill Parker’s shoes in 2012 for the first The Amazing Spider-Man, and the sequel dropped in 2014.

Interestingly, No Way Home will be the second time Maguire appears in the final episode of a Spider-Man trilogy. As for Garfield, it’s going to be his first time. TASM never got a third installment.

These are all the films you should revisit before No Way Home to remind yourself about the good, the bad, and the ugly from these movies. After all, the new Spider-Man will feature heroes and villains from these universes, so that means we’re in for some Spidey Easter eggs.

You can easily find these five Spider-Man movies on streaming services right now. And you can rent or buy digital versions in digital movie stores. But Sony is giving you another option. The company will release brand new 4K box sets for each franchise. It all happens on November 8th, according to DigitalSpy.

Right in time for No Way Home

Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man set will cost £19.99 in the UK. Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy is more expensive at £29.99 because it comes with a third disk.

Sony is trying to make the most of No Way Home in a year where some moviegoers are still afraid to return to theaters. The new Spider-Man will surely set pandemic box office records, but that’s about it. With all the No Way Home excitement, it makes sense for Sony to try to sell more Spider-Man merchandise, including new 4K re-releases of the older Spider-Man franchises.

But that’s not the only reason why Sony is pulling the trigger. The first trailer already showed that Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) is in the movie. It also teased four other villains from Sony’s non-MCU movies: Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro, and The Lizard. These are the villains that Maguire and Garfield had to face in their films. And if you bring the villains to the MCU, you have to bring in the superheroes.

Let’s remember that we humans are not in the business of celebrating the bad guys. All the stories we tell for entertainment, from books to video games and movies, have one thing in common. Good prevails, no matter how complicated, dark, or heartbreaking the story might be. That’s to say Sony isn’t inviting fans to celebrate the villains by re-releasing those boxsets. As impressive as they might be, we care more about the heroes — Maguire and Garfield’s Peter Parker variants.

With that in mind, this could be considered yet another move that confirms Sony’s old Spider-Men will return in the new movie.

One more thing

If you still don’t believe that the new boxsets represent another confirmation from Sony that the old Spider-Men are returning, there’s one more thing to consider. According to the most recent rumors, the second No Way Home trailer should be released at some point in mid-November. Leaks say that Sony and Marvel will show Maguire and Garfield in Spider-Man costumes in that trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.