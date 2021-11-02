Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 is delayed, and we might know why

The second Spiderman: No Way Home trailer is one of the most anticipated trailers of the year. It has been for a few weeks, as rumors claimed that Sony would release it by the end of October, right in time for Eternals’ November 5th premiere. That didn’t happen, with reports suggesting that the trailer had been postponed to mid-November.

Sony will supposedly release the trailer ahead of its next movie to hit theaters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Sony has just released the second Morbius trailer, which is part of the SSU, but connects directly to MCU’s Spider-Man. It’s unlikely that a new Spiderman No Way Home trailer will come out right after Morbius. While we wait for more clarity, a new report details the real reason the second trailer has been delayed. It’s apparently related to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Spiderman: No Way Home doesn’t even need more trailers

Even without a trailer, No Way Home is the most popular MCU movie with fans right now. That’s because the plot’s biggest spoiler leaked over and over to the point where it’s all an open secret. Tom Holland will not be the only Spider-Man in this multiverse movie. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will join him as the Peter Parker variants we saw in the previous Spider-Man movies.

We saw plenty of evidence that indicates the two actors are in the movie. One of them came via actor Alfred Molina who revealed this summer that his Doc Ock character from Spider-Man 2 will be ported to the MCU in No Way Home. We then saw the actor in the trailer, alongside teasers for four other Sony villains.

The best leaks came in late August, after the first No Way Home trailer shattered records online. We saw a series of images from the movie. Rather than ignore the leaks and wait for the news cycle to forget about them, Sony went ahead and issued copyright claims.

A video of Garfield in a Spider-Man suit dropped after that, further confirming the leaked images. The actor struggled to deny his involvement in No Way Home in the interviews that followed.

More recently, Sony re-released the 4K movie box sets for the Maguire Spider-Man trilogy and Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

The trailer that would break the internet

After the first trailer, rumors emerged saying that Sony and Marvel would show Maguire and Garfield in upcoming No Way Home trailers. These clips would “break the internet,” ensuring that all Spider-Man fans will want to see No Way Home.

This brings us to the newest rumor about the second No Way Home trailer’s delay. Apparently, Sony and Marvel are in disagreement over whether to show Maguire and Garfield in the clip. The rumor comes from CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell (via The Direct).

As for that #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer and why it’s not finalized? One studio wants to show THEM, and the other is very much pic.twitter.com/1Rn6m2iGI3 — With Great Power Book (@WGreatPowerBook) November 1, 2021

Sony is probably the studio that wants to feature the two actors in the trailer. The fact that we saw so many No Way Home leaks suggests Sony is a lot more relaxed about spoilers than Marvel. Kevin Feige & Co., on the other hand, has always attempted to avoid spoilers at all costs. And it generally worked, although MCU secrets are getting more complex and harder to keep.

Sony might have complete control over the Spider-Man IP, but Marvel has plenty of influence on the matter, given that No Way Home is part of the MCU.

This isn’t Sony and Marvel’s first rodeo

This is all just a rumor, and we’ll have to wait for the actual No Way Home trailer to see which side won. However, MCU fans will remember that Sony and Marvel were at odds before when it comes to Spider-Man marketing.

Marvel wasn’t happy to see Sony’s Far From Home launch so close to Avengers: Endgame. That’s because Sony dropped the first Far From Home trailer before Endgame hit theaters. The clip implied that the Avengers who died in Infinity War will be resurrected, as Peter Parker was one of them. That’s because fans already knew from Sony that Far From Home comes right after the events in Endgame when it comes to the MCU timeline.

Then again, we all expected the dead Avengers to rise from the ashes in Endgame. For some MCU fans, that might have been a huge spoiler. Having Maguire and Garfield in the second No Way Home trailer would be an even bigger spoiler. However, the No Way Home spoiler is beyond containment at this point.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 17th, which gives us plenty of time to see trailers and TV spots that might or might not show Maguire and Garfield.