No, the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer hasn’t leaked

The first Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in mid-August. It came a day after a blurry version that lacked visual effects leaked online. Since then, we have seen plenty of leaks that ended up confirming the movie’s craziest spoiler. That’s because Sony filed copyright claims against some of the leaked images, indicating that they were genuine. These images showed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man suits. We even got a video of Garfield that one of the images came from. Since Sony and Marvel can’t keep any of its No Way Home secrets, one wouldn’t be surprised to hear that the film’s second trailer leaked. However, that’s not what happened over the weekend, although there is new No Way Home footage circling on social media. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

The “second” Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

We saw plenty of leaks detailing purported plans for the second No Way Home trailers. Some said that Sony and Marvel will break the internet with the upcoming trailer release. That’s because the trailer will show Maguire and Garfield in Spider-Man suits alongside Tom Holland. Rumors said the trailer might land in theaters in late October, but that didn’t happen. The unofficial release might be mid-November, although the information doesn’t come from Sony or Marvel.

The studios have hardly started the marketing campaign for No Way Home. We got the best coverage for the upcoming Spider-Man movie from Empire. The magazine released its December issue that contains exclusive No Way Home coverage, including brand new images and interviews. There’s no talk of a second trailer in it.

Separately, we did see unreleased No Way Home footage that came in the same blurry format as the first trailer. In it, we see a scene from the movie where a bystander throws green paint at Holland’s Peter Parker. This matched a leak that said Peter’s black-and-gold suit is actually his regular suit worn insider out because of the paint accident.

The footage seemed to be ready to be included in a trailer. And Sony might have completed the scene for a trailer. We have no way of knowing.

This brings us to the “second trailer” leak that we saw over the weekend. You might have seen blurry images or videos on social media from it already. However, there’s an actual explanation for that.

There’s an explanation for the new footage

This second trailer that you might find on YouTube, Twitter, and Reddit is — again — blurry. It’s as if someone is trying hard to cover their tracks. But if you’ve seen the first No Way Home trailer, you’ll quickly recognize many of the details in it. The trailer is similar to the first trailer, and we get the same story. The audio isn’t great, and you can’t make up everything they’re saying.

But this leaked trailer is shorter than the one Sony released. We might be looking at scenes that never made it into the first one. Like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) stepping through a portal. Or Strange’s cloak capturing Spider-Man, which is something rumors said we’ll see in the film. The first trailer does show that Strange will eventually fight and capture Spider-Man.

The leaked No Way Home footage also gives us a look at Spider-Man slinging into battle, with electricity sparking around him. That’s probably a teaser for Electro, one of the movie’s five villains.

You might see versions of this “leaked second trailer” that contain a scene at the end where three Spider-Man variants appear. That’s definitely not from the movie. Someone has probably swiped those scenes from games to mix them with the leaked footage. Everything else seems genuine, considering it’s all very similar to the first trailer.

We won’t show you any of the leaked No Way Home footage. But the video below from The Cosmic Wonder explains why it’s not the second trailer some believe it is.

That said, we have no idea when the second trailer will be released. The expectation is that Sony will release it with its next big movie premiere, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The Ghostbusters sequel comes to theaters on November 19th, almost a month before No Way Home’s release.