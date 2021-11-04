Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 might have just leaked

It was only a few days ago that we told you the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer did not leak. Instead, alternate footage from the movie that Sony and Marvel might have wanted to use for the first trailer reached the web. That included a scene explaining the black Spider-Man suit in the movie. We also learned why the No Way Home trailer 2 has been delayed. Rumors say that Marvel and Sony disagree on showing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the clip. That’s the big No Way Home spoiler that everybody knows. And rumors say the second trailer could “break the internet” thanks to the inclusion of Maguire and Garfield.

Rumors also say that the next trailer might drop in mid-November. And now, the second trailer might have just leaked… but with a huge twist. Before we go any further, we’ll warn you that several spoilers follow below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home interest is massive

No Way Home is going to be the biggest movie release of the year. It’s likely to shatter all pandemic box office records, given the massive interest in the movie. Maguire and Garfield play a huge role in that, as fans are dying to see the two actors join Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in a live-action Spider-verse movie.

Some people might not believe that the former Spider-Man actors are in the movie. But we have seen a large number of leaks that confirmed their involvement. The best leak came via a video of Garfield in a Spider-Man suit. Separately, images that Sony confirmed to be authentic via copyright claims showed both Tobey and Andrew in Spidey attire.

All these leaks have fed speculation online, driving up the hype surrounding No Way Home. We haven’t seen this much online chatter about a Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame a couple of years ago.

But the No Way Home trailer 2 leak that you’re going to see below gives us the best proof of how exciting this Spider-Man film is to fan. It’s not the actual footage from the second trailer that made its way online, which was what happened with the first trailer. It’s a description of what happens in the clip. That’s something we rarely see when it comes to trailers.

The No Way Home trailer 2 leak

Before we start, I’ll remind you that Marvel trailers usually deceive the audience. That’s what Kevin Feige & Friends do with these clips. And it’s no wonder rumors say that Marvel doesn’t want Maguire and Garfield to appear in the No Way Home trailer 2. Also, you should remember that leaks like the one that follows usually come from unverified sources, so you should take everything with a grain of salt.

In this case, the No Way Home trailer 2 leak dropped on 4chan, a shady source of MCU rumors. That said, plenty of genuine leaks have appeared on the site in the past. The leaker claims that the second trailer is “pretty much finished,” but the studio is still polishing it. The video should arrive around November 15-17, the person said, before listing the scenes in the clip.

The trailer 2 description

Here are the purported No Way Home trailer 2 scenes, as the leaker posted them. This supposedly isn’t the actual order of the scenes in the trailer:

Shot of Peter at a courtroom but we mostly see his face. Can’t see Matt Murdock All 5 villains are shown (Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman and the Lizard) We see a bit more of the fight with Doc Ock at the bridge Some scenes from the alternative first trailer are shown including a shot with Peter covered in green paint Peter fights Electro The creature that attacks Peter in the first trailer that many people thought was Venom is revealed to be the Lizard. We actually see Peter looking at him right after being attacked Strange is shown a bit more including a scene of Ned interacting with him Andrew and Tobey are teased but not shown There’s a shot of Peter all bloody in his Far From Home suit that is probably the same battle as that Empire magazine photo Shot of Peter at F.E.A.S.T (we see the logo in the background) talking to someone with a worried look. It doesn’t show who he’s talking to

The trailer that will break the internet

Will the No Way Home trailer 2 break the internet? It certainly might. If the events above are accurate, we’ll see all the film’s villains in the trailer. That’s a massive hint that the heroes of the previous Spider-Man will also appear in No Way Home.

But if the description in the No Way Home trailer 2 leak above is accurate, Maguire and Garfield will not show up at all.

What is interesting is that the scene with the paint could make it into the trailer. That’s the scene that explains the black Spider-Man suit. Also, the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) interaction might be a key event in the film. Ned might play a pivotal role in the No Way Home scene we’re all dying to see.