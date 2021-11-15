Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 will be released in the craziest way

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 has been the talk of the town for months. It’s supposed to be the trailer that will “break the internet” by featuring the big Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield surprise that everyone knows. The second trailer is such a big deal that a description of the scenes leaked a few days ago. That’s something that doesn’t usually happen. Trailer scripts don’t typically leak because people don’t care as much about what studios show in trailers.

If you thought that was crazy, well, No Way Home got even crazier over the weekend. Multiple sources started reporting on the date the second No Way Home trailer will hit theaters. It’s Tuesday, November 16th, which fits with previous rumors. But the crazy part concerns the how. This trailer is getting a theatrical premiere that most people can’t attend. Sony and Marvel will supposedly release it in a single theater. And the YouTube release might not even coincide with the event.

Spider-Man No Way Home trailer 2 rumors

The first No Way Home trailer broke records when Sony dropped it in mid-August. The trailer focused on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). We didn’t have Maguire or Garfield hints in it. But Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) appeared in the clip, implying that the two Spider-Man actors will also return in this MCU multiverse movie.

Rumors then said Sony and Marvel will show at least one more trailer and it might feature all three Spider-Man variants. They said trailer 2 could drop by the end of November, just in time for Marvel’s Eternals premiere.

As we approached Marvel’s newest release, rumors claimed the Spider-Man 3 trailer would arrive in mid-November, likely after November 15th. Sony might pair it with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which premieres on November 19th.

The most recent leaks also indicated that Sony and Marvel might be split on whether or not they should feature the big Maguire and Garfield reveal in the trailer. Little did we know at the time that the No Way Home trailer 2 will get an exclusive theater release.

The No Way Home trailer 2 event

When I saw the invitation above, I thought it was something a Spider-Man fan made as a joke. The poster image is indeed real, as Sony and Marvel released it a few days ago. But it features a “trailer launch fan event with big surprises” description that seemed fake.

I soon discovered that it was all real.

For some reason, Sony and Marvel are taking this unusual route for releasing the second trailer of this year’s most anticipated movie. The trailer launch happens in a theater, on Tuesday, November 16th, at 5:00 p.m. PST. Only people who get invites, or who will be lucky enough to get a seat, will see the trailer.

The strategy is guaranteed to generate plenty of buzz online. It goes without saying that details will leak soon after the theatrical premiere, alongside the big surprises. But it’s certainly an unusual event, given the context. We’re still in a middle of a pandemic. Not everyone is happy to head to a theater for a new movie, let alone a single trailer. The invitation notes that those over 12 looking to attend will need to show proof of vaccination. Kids under 12 will need to show a negative PCR test.

Sony employed a similar fan screening strategy for the Venom 2 release. That’s how the world learned about the big reveal in the post-credits scenes. But fans saw the entire movie during that fan event, not just a trailer.

It’s unclear what the surprises Sony and Marvel have prepared for the No Way Home event. It’s likely No Way Home trailer 2 will hit YouTube after the theatrical debut. But you might have to wait a while to see it online.

What are the big Spider-Man surprises?

Will the No Way Home cast take the stage before trailer 2 plays in the theater? We have no idea and can only speculate on the matter. But one leak says the No Way Home trailer 2 launch event is 8:14 minutes long.

An exclusive description of the No Way Home Trailer Launch event, including a runtime of 8:14! The description also mentions "world shaking reveals"!! 🕷 🕷 🕷#SpiderManNowWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHomeleak #MarvelStudios #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/KOfsAFnsws — MCU Scoops (@MCU_Scoops_) November 15, 2021

That’s a lot longer than your typical movie trailer. So we’d expect to see actual scenes from the movie. Or some of the actors. It turns out the teaser above mentions “a presentation from some of the cast and crew of Marvel Studios newest multiversal team up.”

The whole thing should deliver “world shaking reveals and brutal action moments,” according to the teaser above. There’s also this photo to consider:

Turns out this photo of Andrew Garfield and Benedict Cumberbatch was taken TODAY for Deadlines the Contenders, in LA pic.twitter.com/UldV2SmGir — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) November 14, 2021

We’re looking at Andrew Garfield and Benedict Cumberbatch photo that was supposedly taken on Sunday. We know Cumberbatch is doing extensive reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But it’s curious to see him hanging out with this particular Spider-Man actor.

Whatever happens tomorrow, it’s probably safe to say that Spider-Man No Way Home trailer 2 will break the previous clip’s record, especially if Maguire and Garfield are in it.