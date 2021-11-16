Spider-Man’s new suit powers in No Way Home might have leaked

The Spider-Man: No Way Home buzz is at an all-time high, as Sony and Marvel confirmed over the weekend that the second trailer will be available to fans this week. Rather than posting it on YouTube and watching it shatter all previous records, the people responsible for No Way Home marketing have conceived a devious plan. Trailer 2 will play exclusively in a single theater on Tuesday afternoon, and we can only hope it’ll hit YouTube soon after that. This is the sort of brilliant event that will further drive up No Way Home speculation. But it’s not like Sony and Marvel need to pull off any special tricks to convince fans to watch the film. Spider-Man secrets have leaked left and right all year long. And the newest leak might explain one of the early No Way Home mysteries: Spider-Man’s new suit’s seemingly magical powers.

Mind you, this isn’t a standard Tobey Maguire leak. Big No Way Home spoilers might follow below.

Spidey fans who have been keeping track of No Way Home leaks and spoilers throughout the year might remember the simpler times of mid-summer 2021. We had no official trailer back then. But Alfred Molina had already provided all those infamous No Way Home secrets in an interview. Leaks said that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be in the movie. And Molina’s comments further reinforced those leaks. But we lacked the clarity we have now.

One of the big No Way Home leaks over the summer consisted of a series of images showing unreleased toys for the movie. Marvel quickly confirmed them without answering any of the obvious questions.

The No Way Home Spider-Man suit leaks of the summer

The toys kept mentioning the Spider-Man Integrated Suit, but we had no idea what that integration was. It seemed to be a new Spider-Man power that allowed Peter Parker to beam some sort of energy from his wrists. It didn’t appear to be your average web-like substance that a Spider-Man would sling around in previous movies.

The Integrated Suit appeared in Funko toys, figurines, and Lego sets. At the same time, we saw multiple Spider-Man suits leak for Peter Parker. That includes the puzzling black-and-gold suit — we now have an explanation for it, and it’s hilarious.

Separately, some early No Way Home plot leaks claimed that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would imbue Peter’s suit with some sort of magic. That sounds like a wild claim, but we already knew at the time that No Way Home will be a multiverse movie and that Strange will appear in it. The same toys also featured Strange, including a version of Strange that looks just like what we see in the trailers in the Sanctum.

We hadn’t forgotten about the unusual Spider-Man power or the Integrated Suit. But that detail hardly appeared in recent leaks. And we’ve had an avalanche of No Way Home leaks since the first trailer premiered in mid-August.

Spider-Man’s newest power is actual magic

According to One Take News, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will indeed have a new power in the movie. Or in a part of the movie. And it will be magical if this source is accurate. And it’s all related to the multiverse issues that resulted after Peter messed with Strange’s experimental spell.

One Take News says that “Doctor Strange turns the Iron Spider nanotech web-shooters into a magical bracelet of sorts.” Also, it looks like the Integrated Suit has nothing to do with the magical web-shooters. Peter can add the bracelet to any of the Spider-Man suits, including the black-and-gold and the Integrated model.

Peter will use the magical web-shooter for a short time, right about when he decides to cross Doctor Strange. The purpose of the magical power is to collect the multiverse villains and teleport them to Strange’s prison.

We know from various leaks that Peter will be responsible for freeing the villains from Strange’s prison. Doctor Strange will reportedly take away Peter’s new suit power. It will happen before the train sequence when we see these two Avengers fight in the trailer. The magical suit attachment will not appear again in the movie, the report notes. That’s quite understandable, considering that three Spider-Men versions rocking similar web-slingers should have no problems capturing the villains. Only that sort of a battle would be hardly satisfying.

As always, with MCU leaks, we can’t guarantee these plot details are accurate. But One Take News has provided No Way Home details before, including Paula Newsome’s identity in the movie. That leak seemed to confirm older Spider-Man 3 plot leaks.