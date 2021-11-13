Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes might have leaked

With about a month to go before the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, the leaks are getting even crazier. Tom Holland keeps denying that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the movie just as the biggest No Way Home leaks so far drops. We got to see the three actors in the same scene, all in Spider-Man suits. Insiders say the photo is real. Even Sony seems to have confirmed it after contacting the person who posted it online. But while the Holland-Maguire-Garfield plot detail isn’t such a massive spoiler at this point, we do have other leaks that might ruin the movie for fans. Like the report of a person who supposedly attended a test screening, where they saw the post-credits scenes. Before we explain what those scenes might be, we’ll warn you that big spoilers might follow below.

The Spider-Man post-credit scene we expect

Reports earlier this fall said that one of the No Way Home post-credits scenes will deliver the moment we all expect now that Venom 2 ran its course. The sequel brought Venom and Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) to the MCU in a twist that Marvel and Sony are yet to explain. We know from the move that Venom arrives in the MCU around the end of Far From Home. And No Way Home will pick up the action right after that.

We now expect No Way Home to feature Venom in the post-credits. This will complete the setup for the Venom vs. Spider-Man fight fans want. And that’s the kind of rivalry that Marvel and Sony should explore in a different movie.

We wondered before whether Venom could be the sixth villain in the film, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The new Spider-Man movie will have only five villains, all coming from the non-MCU films that Sony made on its own.

A person claiming to have seen the film during a screening hosted an ask-me-anything session on 4chan earlier this week. We extracted from it all the heartbreaking deaths that will shock fans in No Way Home, assuming this account of events is accurate. But the person also detailed the post-credits scenes.

You might be used by now to hearing that there’s no way to verify the authenticity of these reports. They could be genuine, or they could be fan-fiction built around the existing leaks. With that caveat in mind, I’ll explain what the purported Spider-Man post-credits are.

Venom isn’t the only exciting thing in No Way Home

The anonymous person who detailed them says No Way Home has two credits scenes. The mid-credits moment concerns Venom, showing how Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and the Eddie Brick meet. According to this person, J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) argues with Peter over something at The Daily Bugle. That’s when someone comes in saying, “Hey, Peter!” The camera pans to reveal it’s Eddie in the room.

It makes sense for Peter to work at The Bugle, just like other Spider-Man variants before him. But the decision is all the more shocking for Holland’s Peter, considering that Jameson outs him in Far From Home.

The second credits scene is at least as interesting, and that’s because it focuses on a different character fans love. That’s Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, who cameos in No Way Home. The actor also appears in the post-credits scene. He’s reportedly in his apartment, saying something to himself about stepping up as a hero. The camera then shows an open case with the Netflix suit.

Previous reports claimed that Marvel will soft reboot Daredevil. The studio doesn’t want to make the Netflix show canon, but it’ll keep in place the characters more or less as they are. That’s possible because of the multiverse angle that allows Marvel to do absolutely anything it wants. It can ignore the action in the Netflix show while pillaging the best parts of it. And why shouldn’t be MCU Daredevil characters almost identical to the Netflix ones? It can happen.

Again, we have no way of verifying any of this. We’ll all have to wait for that December 17th to see whether the leaker provided accurate info.