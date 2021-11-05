New No Way Home leak details path to Spider-Man 4 future

The upcoming Spider-Man movie is so big that we’ve just witnessed something that rarely happens in the industry. It’s also something we’d rarely care about. The description of the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 leaked, not the actual trailer. That’s right, someone listed the scenes that will supposedly appear in a trailer that might “break the internet,” as many expect. That’s how hotly anticipated the film is.

As we get closer to the movie premiere, we’ve started seeing rumors about Spider-Man 4, the next film after No Way Home. That will be the first film in Marvel’s second Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland. The newest leak delivers more details about the No Way Home plot and how it might tie to future movies in the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Mind you, major spoilers might follow below.

No Way Home is not your average Spider-Man movie

The reason why No Way Home is so popular with fans right now is quite simple. The movie will be the most ambitious Spider-Man flick ever made, and that’s primarily because of that huge spoiler that keeps leaking. Previous Spider-Man actors will return to their iconic roles in No Way Home. That’s Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, of course. Their Spider-Man variants will help Holland’s Spidey defeat the legacy villains from the previous Sony movies.

That’s a spoiler everyone knows, and many expect the second trailer to feature the two heroes. A recent leak says trailer 2 will show all five No Way Home villains. Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men teasers are supposedly in it, but they won’t appear on screen.

You might be familiar with that huge No Way Home leak, but you might not want to know other plot spoilers. This is your last chance to avoid the Spider-Man 4 spoilers that are coming below.

Spider-Man 4 will tell a different story

No Way Home will mark the end of an era. Peter Parker will finish his high-school years just as he’s going through the most challenging time a teenager superhero could imagine. After losing Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Peter had to deal with the unexpected unmasking at the end of Far From Home. The world knows who Spider-Man is, and not everyone’s a fan. Maguire and Garfield aside, this is another reason why No Way Home is so exciting. Sony never told this Spider-Man story before. And things are about to get worse.

Leaks told us how No Way Home ends a few days ago. Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) will supposedly die sometime during the movie. This will motivate the three Spider-Men to defeat the villains. By the end of the film, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will cast a spell and everyone will forget who Peter Parker is. That includes Peter’s closest friends. It’s a bittersweet ending for the hero, just as he’s heading off to college.

A different leak claimed that the upcoming Sony-Marvel Spider-Man trilogy will focus on Peter’s university years. And it’ll be darker than the first one. It’s in this trilogy that we’ll supposedly see Parker don the Venom-laden black suit. After all, Venom 2 already set up the inevitable Spider-Man vs. Venom fight by transporting Hardy’s anti-hero into the MCU.

This brings us to the newest No Way Home leak that appeared in the same shady place that’s been the source of other MCU leaks. That’s 4chan, of course, so you’ll have to take everything with a pinch of salt. There’s no way to verify any of this just yet. But some of these leaks might turn out to be true. As we’re sure you’ll recall, plenty of accurate MCU leaks have first appeared on 4chan.

The new leak

The person who provided the new No Way Home details did not specify where the information comes from. They said that No Way Home will not feature the Sinister Six. Instead, we’re only getting five “nostalgia” villains. The other two Spider-Man versions are in the movie, the person said, and Charlie Cox will play Matt Murdock.

The leaker said that Venom is in the post-credits scene, claiming that the symbiote is staying in the MCU. More interestingly, the leaker said that Venom 3 is an MCU co-production. That makes sense if Venom and Spider-Man are going to meet in Spider-Man 4 and beyond.

Furthermore, the person added that a new Sony-Disney deal is in the works, and it’ll cover both Morbius and Venom.

We saw the second Morbius trailer earlier this week, and we explained how it ties to Venom. And that implies the film ties to the MCU’s Spider-Man as well. Morbius will reportedly meet Blade (Mahershala Ali) down the line, according to the new 4chan leak.

We already know that Sony is pushing the SSU-MCU connection hard in an effort to sell more movie tickets, especially during the pandemic. And the Venom 2 box office performance proves the recipe works. Time will tell whether this leak is accurate and whether Sony and Marvel will co-produce other SSU-MCU movies.

If it is true, then we’d expect the trilogy that starts with Spider-Man 4 to feature some Venom and Morbius action, or at least cameos. But that’s just speculation at this point.