Huge new Spider-Man 4 leak has Marvel fans freaking out

I know what you must be thinking, Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t even premiered, and we’re already talking about Spider-Man 4. How can that even be? We’re probably years away from the next Spider-Man movie. Also, Sony and Marvel have yet to announce any Spider-Man 4 plans, although Kevin Feige did say recently that Spider-Man will stay in the MCU.

But it turns out that the first Spider-Man 4 leaks are already here, and they’re pretty exciting. As a matter of fact, the latest leak has some Marvel fans freaking out. Before we go any further, you should know that huge No Way Home spoilers follow below. I’m not talking about the Maguire-Garfield spoiler that everyone already knows about. It’s a plot detail that will influence Peter’s journey in the upcoming trilogy.

The No Way Home ending

We explained a few days ago that the No Way Home ending might have leaked, which is obviously a big Spider-Man 3 plot detail. Redditors have rummaged through several No Way Home leaks from the summer that made no real impact at the time. But since then, other rumors seem to have confirmed those early leaks. That’s why they resurfaced.

No one can truly confirm any of these leaks, of course. But we’ll quickly recap them because they’re relevant to the new Spider-Man 4 rumors. No Way Home will supposedly deliver a heartbreaking ending, with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) having been identified as the legacy Spider-Man character who will die in the movie.

This is surely the sort of disastrous turn of events that will impact Holland’s Peter Parker. The leaks also claimed that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will successfully pull off his spell by the end of No Way Home. Everyone will forget who Peter truly is, including the people closest to him. That’s another incredibly sad plot detail. If true, Peter will be all alone. The Avengers, MJ (Zendaya), and Ned (Jacob Batalon) will all forget who he is. Add Aunt May’s death to that, and Holland will undergo a massive transformation as a character.

Finally, the No Way Home ending leaks also indicated that Tom Hardy’s Venom will appear in the post-credits scenes.

Spider-Man 4 will kick off a new trilogy

With all that in mind, we’ll move to a couple of new reports. Both of them offer the same general picture for the future of Holland’s Spidey in the MCU. According to Geekosity, Sony and Marvel are already working on a new trilogy. That would be incredible news, which is why Marvel fans are already flipping out about it.

Also of note, the blog made another interesting claim. It wrote that sources at the two studios said Spider-Man 4 is the MCU film where Peter will wear the black Spider-Man suit containing the symbiote.

We saw some of that happen in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, where Tobey Maguire wore the symbiote suit before fighting Topher Grace’s Venom. It’s only a matter of time until the MCU’s Spider-Man will have to deal with its own Venom. And Let There Be Carnage did bring Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock to the MCU, so the two are bound to cross paths.

Geekosity says that Marvel Studios wanted to debut the symbiote Spider-Man suit in Secret Wars, but that would take too long. It could be a decade from now and Tom Hardy might not even be playing Venom anymore.

No Way Home will deliver a black-and-gold suit, but it has nothing to do with Venom. Instead, there’s a hilarious explanation for that choice of superhero attire.

The symbiote suit might be appropriate for Peter’s early college years. They will apparently take a darker turn, given what Peter has been through. Like always with these early rumors, there’s no way to verify any of this. But there’s even more to this leak.

The No Way Home Venom connection

Venom 2 has already established that Sony’s Venom is in the MCU for now. The sequel ends around the same time as Far From Home, so the seed is planted for a Venom cameo in No Way Home. We don’t expect Hardy to have a big role in the movie, however. And it’s the post-credits scenes where a Venom cameo would play well.

In previous MCU coverage, we mentioned a Marvel leaker who goes by the name MyTimeToShine on Reddit. They’ve delivered plenty of MCU scoops, and they’re back with a few comments that are in line with Geekosity’s reporting.

“Halloween scoop for y’all,” the person said a few days ago. “Remember it well I’ll go back to it when No Way Home is released. Tom Holland’s Peter will get the black symbiote suit in the MCU after No Way Home.” There was no mention of Spider-Man 4. But that’s the likeliest place to see Peter’s Spidey suit get such a massive change.

Pressed to offer more details, the leaker added continued. “To be clear, he won’t get it in the post-credit scene, but you will get a hint that this is the direction they’re going.” They then mysteriously suggested that a hint could drop in the post-credits scene.