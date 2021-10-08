‘Venom 2’ director just shared a big ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoiler

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a massive hit for Sony, proving that the SSU has a big future ahead. But no matter how attractive the Venom franchise might be or how talented the crew and cast behind it, it’s the proximity to Spider-Man that makes it so appealing. And it’s not just any Spider-Man, of which has Sony delivered quite a few in the past 20 years. It’s the Spider-Man, the Peter Parker who belongs in the MCU. That’s Tom Holland, of course, whom we’ll soon see in No Way Home.

Venom 2 has an excellent No Way Home teaser, and that’s not even a spoiler. Sony went out of its way to make sure everybody knew that Spider-Man was in the post-credits scene. That’s why it hosted all those fan screenings before the film’s theatrical debut. It’s something fans expected from the sequel. And Sony is desperate to tie No Way Home to Venom 2 as well. That said, we’ll have to wait for the former to hit theaters to see exactly what sort of Venom Easter egg it’ll have to deliver. While we wait, Venom 2 director Andy Serkis already gave us a huge No Way Home teaser. If you hate spoilers, now’s a good time to avoid what follows below.

The post-credits scenes

Going into 2021, we knew we had several MCU and SSU films scheduled to come out. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the one that connects the two universes. And we knew that Venom 2 would hit theaters before No Way Home.

Then we found out that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man appears in the Venom 2 post-credits scene. Venom and Eddie (both played by Tom Hardy) move between realities during the scene, landing in the MCU where J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) reveals Spider-Man’s identity. This means the events on Venom 2 happen around the same time as the events in Far From Home.

Soon after that, we heard that No Way Home will have Venom in it. The symbiote should appear in the post-credits scenes rather than earlier in the movie.

We did wonder whether Venom could be one of the Sinister Six villains in the film. It didn’t make too much sense, but it was a possibility. After all, we did see Venom before in Sony’s Spider-Man movies. And the No Way Home trailer only teased five of the villains.

Venom vs. Spider-Man

This brings us to Andy Serkis and his most recent comments. The Venom 2 director recently revealed that the Spider-Man Easter egg in the film’s tag was something Sony wanted from the get-go. But it was only later during filming that they decided exactly what they would do with it.

Since then, Serkis talked to ComicBook, revealing that Venom and Spider-Man are indeed on a collision course. But we’re only in the early stages of that:

“We wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are going to somehow collide and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves so much open and we’re not timing anything,” Serkis said. “The portal is not being crossed fully. It’s opening up more questions, I suppose, rather than sort of firmly saying [anything]…It is a tease. It’s a tease, in the fullest sense of the word.”

What that actually means is that it’ll be a while until the two come face to face. We might have Venom in the upcoming Spider-Man movie, but the symbiote won’t be one of the major villains. If you were still hoping that Venom might be one of the Sinister Six, Serkis practically confirms that we’re not in a place where Venom could face Tom Holland’s Spider-Man — or the others.

Venom 2 is available in theaters right away, with Spider-Man: No Way Home dropping on December 17th.