‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ credits scene might feature a shocking cameo

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most anticipated MCU movie of the year, thanks to a particular plot detail that kept leaking over and over to the point where Marvel and Sony had to confirm it. The first trailer shows us Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and tells us the movie is a multiverse story. But it stops short of showing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man variants. They will help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker fight the Sinister Six. The big No Way Home spoiler keeps leaking to the point where the studios can’t contain it. No Way Home still has plenty of secrets left that aren’t widely known. That’s why I’ll tell you that a huge spoiler might follow below before we talk about a brilliant No Way Home cameo in the credits.

The known Spider-Man cameos

The big No Way Home spoilers have practically revealed the film’s surprise stars. It’s not just Maguire, Garfield, and Molina reprising their roles from non-MCU Spider-Man movies. Also returning is Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, and Rhys Ifans as The Lizard. Paul Giamatti should play Rhino in the movie — that’s the only Sinister Six villain that the trailer hasn’t teased.

Separately, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock will cameo in No Way Home as Peter Parker’s lawyer. The actor tried to get out of questions about his return to the Marvel character fans love so much, failing miserably to deliver a strong denial.

But we’ve been hearing about these cameos for months and months now. Unlike the others, Alfred Molina has even gone on record about his No Way Home role. The actor revealed in an interview how his Doc Ock villain returns to the MCU, practically confirming the multiverse aspect of the story.

The No Way Home post-credits surprise

All of this brings us to another cameo that fans have been dying to see in an MCU Spider-Man movie. It’s a villain who recently became associated with the MCU’s Peter Parker. That’s Venom (Tom Hardy), of course, a character that Sony desperately needed to link to Holland’s Spider-Man.

Even before Venom 2 hit theaters, we knew that the movie’s post-credits scene would feature Tom Holland and J.K. Simmons. It’s as if Sony wanted moviegoers to know that particular detail before the film landed in theaters. Sony is desperate to connect the SSU to the MCU to ensure the financial success of its Spider-Man-only universe.

Venom 2 tells fans that Eddie Brock and Venom hail from a different reality, but they somehow land in the MCU’s primary reality.

Some No Way Home fans wondered on Reddit whether Venom would appear in the upcoming Spider-Man movie. That’s where an insider made it clear that Venom will cameo in the film. He’ll supposedly appear in the post-credits scenes.

We wondered whether Venom could be the film’s sixth villain, given that Sony hasn’t teased Rhino like everyone else. But others thought that the Lizard teaser in the clip might be Venom. The leaker also said that it’s indeed a Lizard teaser in the trailer, not Venom.

No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th, but the credits scenes will probably be spoiled well before that.