‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has just one big secret left

The biggest Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler leaked several months ago, and it has been confirmed several times since then. No matter how hard Marvel and Sony tried to keep it a secret, we know the film is a multiverse story. And we know that multiple Spider-Man variants will appear in the movie, including Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. It would have been a massive achievement to keep this detail secret until the film’s premiere. But all the leaks forced Sony and Marvel to acknowledge the multiverse aspect of the film. And rumors say that Maguire and Garfield will appear in the second trailer that will be released soon. That said, there is one big No Way Home secret left, and it concerns one of the film’s most daunting villains. Before you go forward, you should know that some major Spider-Man 3 spoilers might follow below.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon just kicked off a massive new sale — see all the best deals right here! Price: See Today's Deals! Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Sinister Six surprise

When Sony and Marvel released the first No Way Home trailer a few days ago, we got to see the Sinister Six in action. Well, we only got to see five of the six villains expected to be in the movie. As a reminder, the trailer showed Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, as seen above. The actor confirmed his involvement in No Way Home months ago, providing key support to the mounting evidence that the film is a multiverse story. There was no point hiding him from the world.

The trailer teased four other members as well, but only two of those teasers were obvious. We saw one of Green Goblin’s iconic grenades rolling on the street, and we saw Sandman appear in a massive battle that involved at least one Spider-Man version. The other two are Electro, whose yellow lightning appears in various scenes, and The Lizard.

Sony is yet to confirm the four actors playing these No Way Home villains. But a leaker showed purported screenshots from Spider-Man footage featuring Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx. We don’t yet know if Rhys Ifans and Thomas Haden Church will reprise their Lizard and Sandman roles.

Who is the sixth member of the Sinister Six? One obvious choice has always been Paul Giamatti’s Rhino, whom we expected in the Amazing Spider-Man 3 that Sony never made. Michael Keaton’s Vulture from Homecoming is another possibility.

The mysterious No Way Home villain

But what if the sixth villain is someone who Sony and Marvel want to surprise us with? It so happens that we just witnessed a couple of exciting developments. In a matter of days, we saw two leaks that might solve this big No Way Home puzzle.

First of all, a report said that Vincent D’Onofrio will be one of the big Hawkeye villains. It’ll be a different version of the villain than what we saw in the Daredevil Netflix series, as Marvel plans to soft-reboot the Netflix show. But Marvel will keep the things the audience loved about Kingpin and Daredevil. Reports also say that Kingpin will get a new suit in the process.

It so happens that Sony has already used Kingpin in its Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated feature.

Secondly, there’s the Venom 2 post-credits scene leak that connects this movie to the MCU. Or, it at least connects Venom 2 to a timeline that looks a lot like the main MCU timeline. Moreover, the same scene indicates that the events in Venom 2 occur around the same time as Far From Home. Eddie Brock and Venom find out the identity of Spider-Man in the post-credits, just like what Marvel did in its second Spider-Man film.

We have no evidence to indicate that either Kingpin or Venom will be part of the Sinister Six team in No Way Home, or that Marvel would want to use these two Spider-Man antagonists right now. But it’s certainly fun to speculate on the identity of the final Sinister Six villain in No Way Home.

No Way Home premieres on December 17th. We should see at least one more trailer until then.