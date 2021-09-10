‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ video leaker shares another massive spoiler

The Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks are at an all-time high right now, and all of them confirm the film’s biggest spoiler. The new Spider-Man movie is a multiverse story that will feature three Spider-Man variants: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. They’ll face off against the Sinister Six villains from Sony’s old Spider-Man movies. The first trailer already showed Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock but it also teased four others. The clip told fans Green Goblin will appear in No Way Home without showing the actor who will play him.

What’s strange in all of this is Sony’s behavior. We saw several leaked images that indicated that Maguire and Garfield are in the film. That included a Garfield closeup that showed the actor in his Spider-Man uniform. Rather than leave them be, Sony confirmed the images are genuine by taking them down from Twitter with copyright claims. And then we learned yesterday that the Garfield closeup came from No Way Home video footage that an insider had access to. The person posted all these leaks under the Spider-Fan, and he or she is back with another batch of images. This time, we’re looking at three of the film’s villains, including No Way Home’s Green Goblin. Mind you, some big spoilers follow below.

No Way Home villains aren’t a secret

In the months preceding the first No Way Home trailer release, we saw Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina confirm their involvement in the new Spider-Man 3 movie. The former quieted down, but Molina gave an interview where he explained exactly how he would return to life in No Way Home. He said the film is a multiverse adventure, and his character will come straight from the end of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, where Doc Ock died. Even Marvel boss Kevin Feige mocked Molina’s indiscretions after the fact.

Sony and Marvel showed Molina in the first trailer because the damage was already done. But we did not see the other villains. However, the No Way Home trailer contains teasers for four others. The best of them is Green Goblin, the Spider-Man antagonist we’re dying to see in the MCU. The trailer only gives us one of his iconic weapons, which signals that he must be around somewhere.

Sandman is the other obvious villain teased in the trailer. But if you look closely, you’ll also spot Electro and The Lizard.

Soon after the trailer, a few purported No Way Home images emerged showing three Sinister Six actors. One of them was Molina, so that wasn’t a surprise. Another showed Foxx — again, not a surprise. But we also had a leaked image showing Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. The actor dodged No Way Home questions recently, as rumors said that he has returned to the Spider-Man universe.

A leak gives us the Green Goblin reveal we’ve been waiting for

Spider-Fan, the leaker giving Sony and Marvel No Way Home nightmares, stunned fans with yesterday’s video leak. The person also reposted all the screenshots that Sony took down with copyright claims in previous weeks. The leaker is now back with Green Goblin, Electro, and Doc Ock images from No Way Home.

Spider-Fan posted them on social media, and it’ll be interesting to see if Sony goes after them. Any similar copyright action would tell us the images are genuine. It would confirm Dafoe is playing Green Goblin in No Way Home.

I first saw the leaks back in late August, after the first No Way Home trailer arrived. At the time, I had no idea what to make of them. Anyone could have made them up. And the same explanation is valid today. Just because Spider-Fan put them on Twitter and Instagram doesn’t mean they’re genuine. But this person certainly seems to have authentic materials from No Way Home.

What is Green Goblin doing in this No Way Home scene?

According to Spider-Fan, the screenshots posted on social media come from a scene in No Way Home where the villains are all under arrest. Plot leaks said that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will capture these multiverse villains. Then, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will free them, and Green Goblin might have something to do with their escape. Those plot leaks also noted that Green Goblin would be the film’s big villain, the mastermind leading the Sinister Six.

If Spider-Fan’s information is correct, we’ll see these three actors and two other Sinister Six villains interact in Strange’s prison. We don’t have photos of the other two, which should be Sandman and The Lizard.

Unlike the Garfield and Maguire images, this batch of screenshots comes with massive spoilers. If Sony issues takedown requests, it’ll confirm that all the huge No Way Home plot leaks we’ve seen so far are accurate.