Sinister Six villains from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ revealed in new leak

Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the most talked-about unreleased MCU Phase 4 adventure of the year. That’s because the movie’s biggest secret leaked months ago, and Sony and Marvel weren’t able to contain it. Even those trying to avoid No Way Home spoilers at all cost will have a hard time doing it. There’s no telling where the spoilers might come from. If you don’t already know that Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox are in the movie, then you’re bound to realize the minute you see interviews with them online — especially Garfield and Cox. That’s all you need to figure out the rest, especially if you saw the film’s first trailer. No Way Home is a multiverse movie featuring three Spider-Man variants fighting the Sinister Six villains.

But the leaks have gotten even better in recent weeks, with one insider posting a steady stream of content that comes directly from Sony. We saw a few screenshots from the movie, which appear to come from genuine footage. And some of that video footage also leaked, showing Garfield in full Spider-Man attire. The same leaker is back with a mind-blowing leak, an image that answers some of our most pressing questions about the film. Warning: Spoilers follow below.

Who is Spider-Fan?

A leaker who goes by the name of Spider-Fan on social media posted several interesting images after the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer dropped. They gave us our first look at what appeared to be Maguire and Garfield in Spider-Man suits, including a close-up of Garfield. At the time, we could not say whether the photos were genuine.

But then Sony did something unexpected. It took the leaks down one by one using copyright claims. This sort of legal action confirms the material posted by the leaker is genuine. And it could only come from No Way Home. There’s no other Spider-Man film shooting right now.

The leaker also posted images of three of the Sinister Six villains, including the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx). Molina, of course, appeared in the trailer. That’s a concession Sony and Marvel probably made because Molina is one of the prominent Spider-Man multiverse leakers. He confirmed his involvement in No Way Home months ago.

The same No Way Home trailer also hinted at four other Sinister Six villains, including Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard. But we never got to see their faces. Jamie Foxx also confirmed he’d be back for Spider-Man 3 long ago, but he hasn’t been as vocal as Molina. As for Dafoe, other rumors claimed the actor would reprise his villain role from the Sam Raimi movies.

Finally, the same Spider-Fan posted a video of Andrew Garfield in a Spidey suit. That’s how we realized the images that Sony took down were screengrabs from this video.

The new No Way Home Sinister Six leak

Fast-forward to Wednesday, and Spider-Fan has posted another No Way Home bombshell on social media in a now-deleted tweet. This time around, we’re looking at an image that supposedly shows four of the Sinister Six villains. They’re captive in Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) magical prison.

No Way Home plot leaks said that Doctor Strange would capture the villains in a special sort of prison at some point in the movie, and the new leak seems to confirm it.

Obviously, as with any other leak, we can’t confirm any of this at this time. But the leaker seems to have proven that he has access to accurate information. And it appears that some of the Twitter accounts that posted the Sinister Six leak were taken down.

The image disappeared from Twitter soon after Spider-Fan posted it. It shows Sandman, The Lizard, Doc Ock, and Electro held captive in some prison. The image is actually a photo of a movie scene on a PC monitor. That screen contains plenty of watermarks. It’s marked as “Property of Columbia Pictures” and “Property of Marvel Studios.”

The screen also tells us that whoever is doing the editing has “added” the villains.

More Spider-Man questions answered

What’s important to note here is that we already saw Doc Ock and Electro, as shown in this prison leak. They appeared in the previous batch of No Way Home Sinister Six leaks from the same person. As a reminder, that set of images also included Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Thomas Church will be playing Sandman in Spiderman No Way Home

And he will he deaged as well

Look will be similar to spiderman 3 with the iconic green tshirt

But his sandman vfx will be different and better — Spider-Fan (@Spiderfanleaker) September 22, 2021

We still have no idea who the sixth villain in the group will be, but the new photo does answer a few questions. For starters, it confirms that The Lizard will appear in Spider-Man 3, but it’s unclear whether Rhys Ifans will return to play him.

On the other hand, the leaker says that Thomas Haden Church returns to play Sandman, with Sony and Marvel using deaging effects so he looks like he did in the original movie.

The VFX worker has been fired.

No legal actions for him.

But it was his mistake of sharing those leaked pics with his friends.

In todays world u cant trust anyone — Spider-Fan (@Spiderfanleaker) September 22, 2021

While this isn’t a No Way Home spoiler, Spider-Fan said that the person who leaked this image lost their job. It’s apparently a VFX worker who initially shared this information with friends.