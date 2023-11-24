yeedi’s Black Friday robot vacuum deals start at just $98.99

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

I have tested more than 100 different robot vacuum models in the past few years alone. That includes budget models as well as high-end robots from every brand you can think of. During that time, a few brands stand out from the rest, and yeedi is one of them.

yeedi makes robot vacuums and mops that offer unrivaled bang for your buck. That’s especially true during Black Friday and Cyber Monday because yeedi has some of the best robot vacuum deals we’ve seen all year long. Prices start at just $98.99 for the yeedi vac robot vacuum (coupon code yeedivac99), and there are also three other models on sale.

These deals began on November 20, and they are of course still available now for Black Friday. You’re running out of time to take advantage, however, because all four of yeedi’s 2023 holiday deals are scheduled to end on Cyber Monday, November 27.

Featured deal: yeedi vac drops to $98.99

BGR has covered the yeedi vac robot vacuum many times in the past, and there are several good reasons for that. But the bottom line is simple: the yeedi vac offers excellent performance and impressive features for an affordable price.

Anyone looking for a great entry-level robot vacuum for Black Friday should look no further. This yeedi vac deal is the best one you’re going to find.

Other models in the sub-$100 price range come from non-name brands, and they typically have weak suction and missing features. Meanwhile, the yeedi vac has powerful 3,000Pa suction along with plenty of great features like smart mapping, carpet detection, advanced navigation, and even support for voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant.

The yeedi vac is so easy to set up. Simply plug in the charging dock and begin charging your robot. Then, download the yeedi app, and you’ll get a step-by-step walkthrough of the setup process. Your new robot vacuum will be up and running in no time.

One of my favorite features of the yeedi vac is intelligent carpet detection. When the yeedi vac senses that it’s on a low-pile carpet or rug, it automatically boosts suction. That way, you won’t have to worry about it leaving dirt, dust, or pet hair behind.

I also appreciate the 110-minute runtime offered by the yeedi vac. I find that it lasts longer than other entry-level models, and it can clean an entire floor of my house without needing to recharge. If your home is bigger and needs more time, however, the yeedi vac will return to the dock on its own and power up before continuing to vacuum.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2023, yeedi is offering one of the best deals ever on this model. Use the coupon code yeedivac99 at checkout, and you’ll pay just $98.99 for the yeedi vac!

Definitely check out BGR’s yeedi vac review for more info.

Other yeedi models on sale

That yeedi vac robot vacuum deal for Black Friday is outstanding. But if you want an upgraded model with even better performance and more features, there are three more yeedi deals you should consider.

First, we have the newer yeedi vac 2 pro robot vacuum and mop. This model has the same strong 3,000Pa suction as the original yeedi vac, but it gets big boosts in other areas. For example, it can run for up to 240 minutes, and it has advanced 3D obstacle avoidance. Plus, it comes with built-in mop pads to scrub your hard floors clean.

The yeedi vac 2 pro retails for $399.99, but it’s only $180 right now while it’s on sale at a discount.

Next, we have the yeedi vac station robot and mop. This model adds an auto-empty base station that sucks out all the dirt and debris when your robot is done cleaning. That way, you can go for up to 60 days without having to even touch your robot vacuum.

This model is on sale for $299.99 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, down from the retail price of $499.99.

Finally, one of the best and most advanced yeedi vacuums is on sale at a rock-bottom price ahead of the holidays.

The yeedi cube robot vacuum and mop does everything the other models can do and so much more. It comes with an awesome docking station that not only sucks out debris, but also cleans and dries the robot’s mop pads! This model retails for $699.99, but it’s on sale for $499.99 right now.

Definitely read our yeedi cube review for more info on this awesome robot vacuum and mop combo device.

