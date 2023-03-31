Today’s deals: Rare Amazon Smart Plug sale, SSD & microSD deals, $799 M1 MacBook Air, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Friday’s top tech deals include some of the best sales we’ve seen all week. For example, the Amazon Smart Plug with 442,000 5-star reviews has a rare discount. There’s also a huge one-day sale on SSD storage and microSD memory cards for World Backup Day 2023. Plus, AirPods Pro are down to $199 and the M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $799.99.
Or, if you want a PC instead of an Apple computer, check out the powerful new ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 mini gaming PC that’s on sale for only $399. You won’t believe how small or how powerful this tiny little gaming PC is.
You’ll find all that and more in today’s roundup of our favorite daily deals on Friday, March 31.
Today’s top tech deals
- Get a free $30 Amazon gift card when you get a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $69.99
- See more sales like this in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
- Don’t miss Amazon’s one-day World Backup Day 2023 sale on SSD drives, microSD cards, and more
- Get the Amazon Smart Plug with 442,000 5-star reviews for $19.99, down from $25
- Or, get four KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for $17.99
- A rare Apple AirTag sale today slashes the 4-pack to $89.99
- AirPods Pro are on sale for $199 if you can catch them in stock
- Apple’s AirPods are down to $99, and AirPods Pro 2 are discounted to $234.99
- See BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more
- Pick up a surprisingly powerful ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 mini gaming PC for just $399
- I was blown away by the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI robot vacuum & mop sale that washes and air-dries its own mopping pads, and it’s $300 off to celebrate the launch
- Incredibly, Ring Video Doorbell deals start at only $38.99 right now
- Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8
- Or, there’s an Apple Watch Series 7 sale that’ll save you up to $340
- See our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more sales
- Score the ASUS Vivobook 15 for just $259.99, a 32% discount (reg. $380)
- See our guide on the best laptop deals for more models on sale
ONE DAY ONLY: You have to see these one-day sales on digital storage, Veise fingerprint door locks, Solo Stove fire pits, Amazon smart home devices, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: