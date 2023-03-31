Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Rare Amazon Smart Plug sale, SSD & microSD deals, $799 M1 MacBook Air, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 31st, 2023 11:29AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Friday’s top tech deals include some of the best sales we’ve seen all week. For example, the Amazon Smart Plug with 442,000 5-star reviews has a rare discount. There’s also a huge one-day sale on SSD storage and microSD memory cards for World Backup Day 2023. Plus, AirPods Pro are down to $199 and the M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $799.99.

Or, if you want a PC instead of an Apple computer, check out the powerful new ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 mini gaming PC that’s on sale for only $399. You won’t believe how small or how powerful this tiny little gaming PC is.

You’ll find all that and more in today’s roundup of our favorite daily deals on Friday, March 31.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: You have to see these one-day sales on digital storage, Veise fingerprint door locks, Solo Stove fire pits, Amazon smart home devices, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Don’t Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

