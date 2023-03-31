AirPods Pro are down to $199 at Amazon, but they keep selling out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are by far the most popular noise cancelling earbuds on the market. They offer a comfortable design, great sound quality, solid noise cancelling tech, and excellent integration with other Apple devices like iPhones and Mac computers. The only real downside is that they’re quite expensive unless you catch a great AirPods Pro deal like the one available right now at Amazon.

You can catch 1st-generation AirPods Pro on sale for just $199, which is the best price of the month on Amazon. The only catch is that they keep selling out, so you’ll need to hurry in order to have any hope of catching them in stock. If you miss them, we found two more AirPods Pro deals you can try for, including one that’s even better.

Our guide on the best AirPods deals includes all of the deepest discounts you can find on Apple’s popular earbuds and headphones. But AirPods are so popular among our readers that we often like to run extra articles when we see new deals pop up.

Such is the case with 1st-generation AirPods Pro, which are currently on sale for $199 on Amazon.

Regular AirPods might’ve been the first model that Apple released, but AirPods Pro really kicked things into high gear. They established Apple as a true leader in the wireless headphones market. Even now, all these years later, 1st-generation AirPods Pro are still among the best noise cancelling earphones you can buy.

If you want a pair though, you’ll need to hurry. As I mentioned earlier, this deal has already sold out and returned a few times since yesterday. With that in mind, there’s a good chance it’ll sell out again soon.

If you miss the 1st-gen model on sale, Amazon is also offering a discount on AirPods Pro 2. It’s only a $14 discount though, so it’s not terribly exciting.

Regular AirPods are also on sale, and you can grab a pair for $99 right now.

The best deal, if you can catch it in stock, can be found on Verizon’s website. There, you’ll find AirPods Pro 2 in stock for $194.99.

Why aren’t we showcasing this sale instead of Amazon’s AirPods Pro deal? Because many readers have reported that they’re not able to get AirPods Pro 2 at the sale price on Amazon. It’s worth a shot though, and you can try for yourself below.