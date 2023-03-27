Ecovacs T10 OMNI robot vacuum blew my mind with its self-washing mop, and it’s $300 off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Ecovacs DEEBOT T10 OMNI robot vacuum and mop was just released earlier this month. It’s one of the most advanced autonomous cleaning devices ever created. This new model is also packed full of every feature you can think of, plus several features you would never have imagined.

Needless to say, a robot vacuum and mop this advanced comes with a hefty price tag. In this case, it’ll cost you a whopping $1,200. To celebrate the release, however, there’s currently a fantastic deal on the Ecovacs DEEBOT T10 OMNI robot vacuum and mop that drops it to $899.99. That’s a huge 25% discount, but this deal won’t be around for much longer.

Available on Amazon

If you’re looking for an affordable robot vacuum with plenty of power, there are several impressive deals to be found. For example, the Roomba 694 is down to $249.99 right now. Or, get the Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S for just $139.37, down from $220.

Those are both very good prices for robot vacuums that will take care of all the basic tasks you might want it to. But not everyone is looking for a robot vacuum that’s just basic.

Robot vacuums with auto-empty base stations are all the rage right now. Instead of having to empty the dust bin on your robot vacuum each time it cleans, these newer models empty themselves into a larger dirt collection bag. Then, every month or two depending on the size of the bag, you simply throw it out and put a new one into the base.

On top of that, there’s an even newer breed of robot mops that have auto-wash stations. Typically, these stations rinse the pads with clean water and then suck up the dirty water into a separate tank to be emptied.

The Ecovacs DEEBOT T10 OMNI robot vacuum and mop does all that and more. It’s one of the strongest robot vacuums on the market with 5,000Pa of suction, and it empties its own dust bin when it’s finished cleaning. Plus, it has built-in mopping with “OZMO TURBO Deep Mopping” that cleans hard flooring thoroughly and avoids carpets.

But the best part is what happens when it’s done vacuuming and mopping. The base station thoroughly cleans the mopping pads and sucks up the dirty water along with all the contents of the dust bin. Then, it uses heat to dry the mopping pads so you don’t have to worry about lingering germs or odors.

I’ve been testing the new DEEBOT T10 OMNI for a few days now, and I can confirm that it’s a remarkable robot vacuum and mop. It’s powerful, precise, and the self-washing and drying features are so awesome. I’m not sure I can ever go back to a regular robot mop that doesn’t wash and dry itself after each cleaning.

Available on Amazon

If you read my Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 OMNI review, you know how impressive this type of robot vacuum and mop is. But you also know that this new breed is very expensive. The X1 Omni retails for a whopping $1,550, though it’s on sale right now with a 17% discount.

The good news is that the newer DEEBOT T10 OMNI costs even less, with a retail price of $1,200. That’s still a lot of money to spend on a robot vacuum though, even one as impressive as this.

To celebrate the release of the new Ecovacs DEEBOT T10 OMNI robot vacuum and mop, there’s a limited-time discount of $300 right now on Amazon. That drops the price to just $899.99, which is a whopping 25% off the retail price.

Unfortunately, this deal will only be around until the end of the day on Thursday, March 30. I strongly recommend that you take advantage of this sale before it ends.