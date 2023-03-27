Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $11 wireless charger, Peloton deals, ASUS Vivobook 15, Vitamix blenders, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 27th, 2023 9:37AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Monday’s top tech deals include some seriously impressive sales that our readers are going to love. Best-selling Yootech wireless chargers are only $11.39 each, and there are a bunch of Peloton deals with savings of up to $200. You can also find great deals on the ASUS Vivobook 15 laptop as well as Vitamix blenders. Plus, there’s a one-day Microsoft 365 deal that gets you a free $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase!

You’ll find all that and more in our roundup of the best daily deals that are available on Monday, March 27.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Solo Stove fire pits, ChomChom pet hair removers, WORX tools, Lefant robot vacuums, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

