Ring Video Doorbell 4 can do something no cheap rivals can, and it’s $60 off

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is one of Ring’s newest and best models ever. And right now, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is on sale at the lowest price ever. Impressively, today’s price is even lower than any holiday deals we’ve seen in the past during Black Friday or Cyber Week.

Regularly priced at $220, Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell 4 is currently on sale for just $159.99. That’s a huge $60 discount, but it’s unlikely that this deal will stick around for very long.

If you have a video doorbell installed at your home, you probably can’t imagine living without it at this point. It’s so awesome to be able to see who’s at your door no matter where you are.

If you’re in the basement, the backyard, or even halfway across the world, your phone can still instantly show you who’s approaching your home. But as great as video doorbells are, there’s one issue that many people find to be very annoying.

With most Ring Video Doorbells as well as video doorbells from other brands, you often miss too much of the action. In order to avoid false alerts, the doorbell doesn’t start recording video until a person is relatively close to your door.

That’s fine, but it also means you might miss some important events on your recordings. That’s why the Ring Video Doorbell 4 has an awesome feature that gives you 4-second color video previews.

In a nutshell, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is always recording clips of video, but it doesn’t save them. Instead, it overwrites and deletes them. It does that constantly until a motion event is triggered.

Then, it keeps 4 seconds of video prior to the start of the motion event, as well as the full recording of the motion event itself. It’s a brilliant way to ensure that you catch a visitor’s full approach to your home instead of just starting the video when he or she is right in front of your door.

Of course, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 also has all the other features that make Ring doorbells so great. And at $220, it’s worth every penny. This model is on sale for just $159.99 right now though, so it’s the perfect time to upgrade your smart home setup.

You’ll also find the Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $149.99, but we would definitely recommend going with the newer model instead. The addition of 4-second previews is more than worth the extra $10 you’ll spend.