Ring Video Doorbell 3 is down to the lowest price ever right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Ring Video Doorbells are in a unique position in the smart home market. Not only is Ring responsible for the popularity of video doorbells, but it’s also still the market leader. There’s plenty of competition around these days, but nothing can match the simplicity and versatility of Ring’s lineup. Devices like the Ring Video Doorbell 3 are perfect examples of why Ring is still the best in the business.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, easy installation $199.99 $139.99 (save $60) Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Many people out there still don’t have a video doorbell. Others have a very old model that is sorely in need of an upgrade. In either case, today is a great day to pick up a new Ring Video Doorbell 3 thanks to Amazon’s current deal.

Normally priced at $200, the 3rd-generation Ring Video Doorbell is currently on sale for just $139.99. That matches the lowest price ever for this model.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is down to the lowest price ever on Amazon. Image source: Ring

Ring’s lineup of video doorbells has come a long way since the early days. That’s why today’s deal is a great reason to upgrade if you have one of the company’s older models.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 streams crystal clear 1080p HD video to your smartphone, tablet, computer, TV, Echo Show, or any other compatible device you have set up to work with your smart home system. It can also connect to both 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi networks, so the video streams will be wonderfully stable on networks with a reasonably new Wi-Fi router.

Compared to the previous-generation model, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 has several nice upgrades.

Motion detection and privacy zones are dramatically improved thanks to better hardware and software on this model. If you’ve been annoyed by false triggers on an older video doorbell model, this upgrade will be worth its weight in gold.

This model also comes with a removable battery pack so you don’t even have to connect it to power if you don’t want to. That means you can literally install it anywhere in 2 or 3 minutes.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, easy installation $199.99 $139.99 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

With a retail price of $200, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is competitive with rival offerings that have similar features. At just $139.99, which is Amazon’s current sale price, nothing else can compete with this model.

If you’re looking to spend even less money, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is probably your best option. And if you’re searching for an upgrade, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 adds some nifty features like 4-second video previews.

Neither of those models is on sale right now, but they’re still reasonably priced if you’re interested.