Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $20 Echo Dot, $299 Pixel 6a, $21 TOZO earbuds, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 17th, 2023 9:50AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Friday’s top tech deals of the day include Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99, the best price ever for this new model. You’ll also find the Amazon Echo Dot on sale with a huge 50% discount, which drops it to only $19.99. Google’s popular Pixel 6a is down to $299 from $449, and TOZO T6 earbuds with 165,000 5-star reviews are down to $20.99. Also, Vizio soundbars are on sale for less than $100 today.

See all that and more in our roundup of the best daily deals on Friday, March 17.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on portable smartphone chargers, memory foam pillows, robot pool cleaners, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

