Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $20 Echo Dot, $299 Pixel 6a, $21 TOZO earbuds, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Friday’s top tech deals of the day include Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99, the best price ever for this new model. You’ll also find the Amazon Echo Dot on sale with a huge 50% discount, which drops it to only $19.99. Google’s popular Pixel 6a is down to $299 from $449, and TOZO T6 earbuds with 165,000 5-star reviews are down to $20.99. Also, Vizio soundbars are on sale for less than $100 today.
See all that and more in our roundup of the best daily deals on Friday, March 17.
Today’s top tech deals
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, the lowest price of the year
- Apple’s AirPods 2 are also on sale for only $99
- See our guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- TOZO T6 earbuds with 165,000 5-star reviews on Amazon are down to $20.99, a 22% discount
- Get the $449 Google Pixel 6a on sale for $299, which is an all-time low price
- The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-Gen is half off at $19.99
- Or, you can upgrade to the Echo Dot 5th-Gen for $34.99 instead of $50
- See more in our comprehensive guide on the best Echo Dot deals
- Popular KMC smart plugs are down to $4.25 each when you buy a 4-pack
- The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $729.99, which is a $70 discount and an all-time low
- See more Apple Watch deals in our in-depth guide
- Some shoppers can score a Fire TV Stick 4K at an all-time low of $24.99 with the promo code UP4K23
- Check out more Fire TV Stick deals that are available to everyone right now
- The Google Pixel 6a is on sale for just $299, matching the lowest price ever
- Here are highlights from our guide covering the best laptop deals:
- The Lenovo Ideapad 3 15.6-inch laptop is somehow only $366 (reg. $959)
- ASUS Vivobook L210 laptop is on sale for $199.99 (reg. $250)
- Get a renewed HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook for $84.99 (reg. $250)
- The lightning-fast MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is $400 off (reg. $2,499)
ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on portable smartphone chargers, memory foam pillows, robot pool cleaners, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: