Ring Video Doorbell deals start at only $39 right now

Ring Video Doorbells have become wildly popular for a wide range of reasons. Affordability is certainly one of them, and that’s especially true when there are Ring Video Doorbell deals like the new ones that popped up today.

Prices start at just $38.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, which is one of the most popular models that Ring sells. There are also a few great bundle deals with this model. And on top of that, the fantastic Ring Video Doorbell 4 sale we told you about last week is still going, so you can save $60 on one of the most advanced doorbells that Ring has ever released.

In the era of the smart home, it seems like everyone has a video doorbell at this point. We can assure you that’s not the case, however. There are still so many people out there who don’t have one, and there are a variety of reasons that they’re holding back.

If you’re worried that upgrading to a video doorbell is a pricey proposition, we can assure you that’s not the case — especially right now, while there’s a fantastic sale happening at Amazon.

The most affordable video doorbell model that Ring offers is called the Ring Video Doorbell Wired. It uses your existing doorbell wiring for power, and it includes all of the basic features you might expect a video doorbell to have.

You get motion notifications, of course, and you’ll get a notification on your phone when someone rings the doorbell. Plus, since Ring is owned by Amazon, you can pair your Ring Video Doorbell Wired with something like the Echo Show 8, which is currently on sale with a huge discount. That way, you’ll instantly see who’s at your door whenever someone rings your doorbell.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is currently on sale with a huge 40% discount. That drops the price to just $38.99 from $65. Or, you can get one bundled with a Ring Chime for $63.99 instead of $80.

On top of that, Amazon is offering discounts on a few different Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle deals. For example, you’ll save 24% when you bundle the Ring Video Doorbell Wired with a 3rd-Gen Echo Dot, or you can save 17% on the Echo Show 5 bundle.

And finally, if you want something a bit more advanced, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 are both still on sale. You can find more details on what makes these models so impressive in our earlier coverage.