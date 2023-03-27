Microsoft 365 comes with a free $50 Amazon gift card, today only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Microsoft 365 is a must-have subscription for every Windows PC and Mac user. And on Monday, there’s a one-day Microsoft 365 deal that all of our readers should definitely take advantage of.

Amazon is offering a free $50 Amazon gift card when you buy a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365. That means your total cost for the Microsoft 365 and gift card bundle is just $99.99, which is a 33% discount. That matches the best deal ever from ahead of the holidays last year, so you surely don’t want to miss out.

But on Monday, there’s a special one-day deal that we need to bring to our readers’ attention.

For those unaware, Microsoft 365 is the company’s somewhat-new branding for Office 365. It’s a subscription service that ensures you always have the latest and greatest versions of Microsoft’s Office apps on your computers. That includes Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and more.

Additionally, Microsoft 365 comes with some great perks. For example, you get OneDrive cloud storage as well as access to the cloud-based versions of Microsoft Office apps. That way, you can access all of your documents from any computer, and you can edit them in the Office app of your choosing without having to install any software.

Also of note, Amazon’s deal is for the downloadable version and it applies to Windows PCs as well as Mac computers. That means you don’t have to wait for any physical software to arrive. You can download Office apps to your PC or Mac immediately, and you’ll get the $50 Amazon gift card by mail a few days later.