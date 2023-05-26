Today’s deals: Memorial Day sales, $20 Fire Stick, Bose ANC headphones, $264 treadmill, more

This is the last daily deals roundup before Memorial Day weekend, so there are so many great deals to take advantage of. Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99, for example. Bose noise cancelling headphones are down to the best price of the year. Top-rated Urevo treadmills start at just $263.99 today. And don’t miss Amazon’s Apple AirPods Max sale that’ll save you $100.
Plus, the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale has discounts of up to $1,600 off home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and more.
This big roundup is packed full of our favorite deals of the day on Friday, May 26.
Featured product launch: Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer
The mind-blowing new ChefMaker Combi Fryer just launched, and the super early bird discount is no longer available. You can still save 28% with the regular early bird discount though, and you’ll be glad you did once you see how incredible it is. Dreo has already raised over $1 million with its prelaunch campaign!
Read our coverage here, and then hurry up and preorder one before the early bird discount is gone.
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale: Our favorite deals
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
Today’s best tech deals
- ROUNDUP: Don’t miss our list of the top 10 best Gaming Week sales on Amazon
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Every other Fire TV Stick model is also on sale starting at $19.99
- Top-rated Urevo electric treadmills start at just $263.99 for one day only
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are down to $89.99 instead of $99
- Or, get individual AirTags for $27.99 each
- Stunning new LG OLED 4K smart TVs are up to 13% off
- Score a renewed Dell Chromebook 3120 for just $40
- Need more power? The $290 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale for $239
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $329, which is within $6 of the lowest price ever
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Get Bose QC45 ANC headphones for $279 instead of $329
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale today for $199.99, downfrom$249
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are $162 and entry-level AirPods are $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Popular Sengled Alexa smart light bulbs are only $4.20 apiece when you buy a 4-pack
- Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $799.99, matching the all-time low price
- LAST CHANCE: The Blink Mini is 50% off ($17.50) with coupon code BLINK
- The same coupon code slashes the Blink Video Doorbell to $30 instead of $60
- These Dyson deals on Amazon save you up to 25% off the Dyson Pure Cool fan and Dyson Ball Animal vacuum
- KMC WiFi smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to $3.75 each
How to get $30 in Amazon credit
- You can get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Plus, there’s a second sale just like that one, and it includes more than 500 different household essentials — be sure to use the coupon code MAYSTOCKUP at checkout
- You can find more offers like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: