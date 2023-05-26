Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Google Bard Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: Memorial Day sales, $20 Fire Stick, Bose ANC headphones, $264 treadmill, more

By
Published May 26th, 2023 9:41AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR
🍖
Up to 28% off!
The New Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer Will Blow Your Mind!

This is the last daily deals roundup before Memorial Day weekend, so there are so many great deals to take advantage of. Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99, for example. Bose noise cancelling headphones are down to the best price of the year. Top-rated Urevo treadmills start at just $263.99 today. And don’t miss Amazon’s Apple AirPods Max sale that’ll save you $100.

Plus, the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale has discounts of up to $1,600 off home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and more.

This big roundup is packed full of our favorite deals of the day on Friday, May 26.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Featured product launch: Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer

DREO ChefMaker Combi FryerImage source: DREO

The mind-blowing new ChefMaker Combi Fryer just launched, and the super early bird discount is no longer available. You can still save 28% with the regular early bird discount though, and you’ll be glad you did once you see how incredible it is. Dreo has already raised over $1 million with its prelaunch campaign!

Read our coverage here, and then hurry up and preorder one before the early bird discount is gone.

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale: Our favorite deals

Today’s best tech deals

How to get $30 in Amazon credit

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals