10 Amazon Gaming Week sales that every PC gamer should shop

We’re more than halfway through Gaming Week 2023, and you’ve undoubtedly seen plenty of big sales out there if you’re a PC gamer. In fact, there’s a good chance that you’re a bit intimidated or frazzled because there are so many big sales with so many different choices.

The good news is that here at BGR Deals, we’re not just shopping experts. We’re also gaming experts with decades of combined experience when it comes to console and PC gaming. We soured all the different Gaming Week sales on Amazon this week to find our 10 favorites, and we’re going to share them all right here in this roundup.

One-day SanDisk & WD storage sale

We’re listing Amazon’s big sale on SanDisk and WD digital storage first because this one only lasts for 24 hours. You’ll find deep discounts of up to 45% off microSDXC cards, SSD drives, and external hard drives from SanDisk and Western Digital.

These deals are only around until the end of the day on Thursday, May 25.

Gaming laptops & desktops

Next up, we have a huge sale for anyone searching for an affordable gaming rig. Gaming laptops and gaming desktops from several top brands are on sale at some of the best prices we’ve seen so far in 2023.

You’ll save up to 36% on gaming computers from HP, MSI, ASUS ROG, and more. Also, unlike the digital storage sale above, these deals are around until the end of the week.

Razer gaming gear

The next big Gaming Week 2023 sale on Amazon that we want to tell you about is a big one. A whopping two pages of Razer gaming accessories are on sale this week with discounts of up to 50% off.

Everything you can think of is included in this sale, from gaming mice and gaming headsets to mechanical keyboards, Razer gaming controllers, and more.

Samsung PC monitors

Some of Samsung’s best and most popular PC monitors are on sale for Gaming Week on Amazon. That makes it the perfect time to upgrade.

You can save as much as 38% off of entry-level and high-end Samsung monitors. Even the white-hot Samsung M8 32-inch 4K monitor is on sale right now for $435 instead of $700. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Corsair and Elgato gaming accessories

The aforementioned sale on Razer gaming accessories is obviously one of the hottest sales currently running for Gaming Week. Of course, Razer accessories can still be expensive even with discounts.

If you want to spend a bit less and still get high-quality PC gaming accessories, check out Amazon’s big sale on Corsair and Elgato gaming gear with two pages of deals.

eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi systems

Even the best PC gaming setup on the planet is rendered nearly useless if you don’t have a solid Wi-Fi system for connectivity. As every gamer knows all too well, lag can be infuriating when you’re in the middle of a session.

Amazon is running a great sale this week on eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi systems with discounts of up to 16% off. That means it’s a terrific time to upgrade your wireless setup.

PC components from Zotac, ASUS, and more

If you’re a DIY type who wants to craft the ideal rig, this is the sale for you. Amazon is offering discounts of up to 55% off PC components from Zotac, ASUS, and more top brands.

Everything from enclosures and graphics cards to RAM and fans is on sale.

Gaming monitors from Dell, MSI, HP, and more

We covered a big sale on Samsung gaming monitors above. But that’s not the only Amazon sale for gamers in search of a new monitor.

Gaming monitors from Dell, MSI, HP, and more are on sale this week with discounts of up to 39% off. There are two pages of deals in this sale, so be sure to browse through both before you commit to a new monitor.

LG gaming monitors

What’s this? Yet another big sale on gaming monitors?!

This time, it’s LG monitors that are on sale. There are fewer models to choose from in Amazon’s LG monitor sale, but everyone knows how stunning LG screens are. Definitely check out this impressive sale.

PC gaming gear from HyperX

Last but certainly not least, Amazon is offering deep discounts on PC gaming gear from HyperX. Everyone knows that HyperX is a terrific brand that makes high-quality PC gaming accessories. Now, you can save up to 50% on headsets, mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and more.

These HyperX deals are only around until the end of Gaming Week 2023, so be sure to check them out.