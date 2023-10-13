Today’s deals: Leftover Prime sales, $199 AirPods Pro 2, $130 off GE Opal 2, $23 4K Fire Stick, more

The good news on Friday is that there are still so many Prime Big Deal Days sales that Amazon forgot to end. But the bad news is that these deals could be gone soon since the week is coming to a close. You can still save big on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, GE Profile Opal 2.0 countertop nugget ice maker, Fire TV Stick 4K, and plenty more.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, October 13.
Today’s best tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Brand-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $199.99
- Pre-order the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset and get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free
- The insanely popular GE Profile Opal 2.0 countertop nugget ice maker is on sale for $449.13, down from $579
- This could be your last chance for a while to get the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for just $22.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- AirPods 3 are 11% off at $149.99, or get entry-level AirPods instead for $89
- The iPad Pro 11-inch is back in stock for the first time in a while, and it’s $70 off
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is down to a new all-time low price of $1,049 thanks to Amazon’s $250 discount
- The M1 MacBook Air also has a $250 discount, which cuts it to $749.99
- Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $319 on sale
- The just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $25 discount
- There’s also a discount on the Apple Watch Series 9, but it’s only $9 off
- AirTag 4-packs are 10% off at $88.99
- The 10.2-inch iPad is down to $269.99, and the newest iPad Air is $40 off
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- Get a $349 Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system for only $163.99 and get up to 5,400 sq. ft. of gigabit Wi-Fi
- Score a $350 Nintendo Switch OLED console for just $299 (excellent condition) or $279.99 (good condition) when you buy a renewed unit
- Premium 4K smart TVs from LG, Sony, and Samsung are on sale with deep discounts of up to $1,200 off
More of our favorite sales
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.
- Best Apple deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Best Echo Dot deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best laptop deals
- Best Apple Watch deals