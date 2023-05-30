Today’s deals: Leftover Memorial Day sales, $99 AirPods, Dyson vacuums, LG OLED TVs, more

Memorial Day 2023 might technically be behind us, but there are plenty of leftover deals that you’ll definitely want to shop. Apple AirPods start at just $99 this week, and there’s a rare Apple AirTag tracker deal that saves you 9%. LG OLED TVs and Dyson vacuums are also still discounted today. Plus, you can save big on Bose ANC headphones and home speakers.
Then there’s the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale, with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and more.
Read on to see our picks for the best tech deals of the day on Tuesday, May 30.
BLUETTI spring 2023 sale
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
Our favorite Apple deals
- AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99 instead of $249
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are $162 and entry-level AirPods are $99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Apple’s iPad 9 is on sale starting at $269.99
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are down to $89.99 instead of $99
- Or, get individual AirTags for $27.99 each
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $329, just $6 above the lowest price ever
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Don’t miss Apple’s M1 MacBook Air while it’s on sale for $799.99, the all-time low price
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Dyson deals on Amazon save you up to 27% off Dyson vacuums and Dyson fans
- The Blink Mini is 50% off ($17.50) with coupon code BLINK
- The same coupon code slashes the Blink Video Doorbell to $30 instead of $60
- LG OLED TVs are up to 27% off, including the newest models from 2023
- The brand-new LG C3 OLED TV series is $200 off this week
- LG C2 OLED TV is $300 off
- Get the giant 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV with a 15% discount
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Every other Fire TV Stick model is also on sale, but these deals end today
- Get the Insignia F20 24-inch smart Fire TV on sale for just $69.99, an all-time low price
- KMC WiFi smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to $3.75 each
- Score a renewed Dell Chromebook 3120 for just $40
- Need more power? The $290 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale for $239
- Save big on Sony headphones during Memorial Day week
- Or, get Get Bose QC45 ANC headphones for $279 instead of $329
- Popular Sengled Alexa smart light bulbs are only $4.20 apiece when you buy a 4-pack
$15 Amazon credit
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- You can find more offers like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
