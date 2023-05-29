Bose ANC headphones and speakers are on sale for Memorial Day

Bose makes some of the highest-rated and most popular noise cancelling headphones in the world. Today, Bose’s class-leading over-ear headphones and its most popular ANC earbuds are both on sale at the lowest prices in 2023.

First, the Bose QuietComfort 45 active noise cancelling headphones are down to $279, a $50 discount. Or, you can get Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale for $249, which is the best price so far for this new model.

Other Bose Bluetooth earbuds and a bunch of Bose speakers are on sale too. In this article, I’ve collected all the best deals from this week’s Memorial Day Bose sale into one place.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

When it comes to headphones deals, there are so many big sales happening for Memorial Day. The most popular one is the Amazon sale on AirPods Pro 2. They’re down to $199.99 right now, matching Amazon’s best price ever.

Plus, other Apple headphones also have big discounts. You can see them all in our guide on the best AirPods deals.

In addition to those great offers, there’s now a big Memorial sale on Bose noise cancelling headphones and wireless speakers.

First and foremost, both of the latest and greatest ANC headphones models from Bose are on sale with $50 discounts. That means the $329 Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are down to $279. Or, you can get the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale for $249, a $50 discount compared to the regular price of $329.

See Pricing See Pricing

Different experts have different opinions when it comes to the “best” noise cancelling headphones and earbuds. Some prioritize ANC quality while others take a more comprehensive approach and look for overall sound quality, too.

No matter who you ask, however, they’ll tell you that both of these Bose headphones models are in contention to be the best of the best. And they’re both down to the lowest prices of the year.

Available on Amazon

In addition to those Bose headphones deals, Bose’s most popular mid-range in-ear headphones models are also on sale. Bose Sport Earbuds are available in any colorway for $129, a $20 discount.

See Pricing See Pricing

Last but certainly not least, tons of Bose speakers are on sale right now. That includes Bose soundbars as well as portable Bluetooth speakers.

You can shop all the deals right here.