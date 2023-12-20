Today’s deals: Last chance to buy Apple Watch S9 and Ultra 2, $18 Fire Stick, $55 Ring Video Doorbell, more

So many last-minute Christmas sales are currently offering the best prices of the year on popular products. Fire TV Sticks start at just $17.99, and Ring Video Doorbells are down to $54.99. You can save big on Energizer batteries, as well as Mattel toys and games. Plus, it’s your last chance to buy an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 before sales are banned in the US.
Keep reading to learn all about our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, December 20.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Apple Watch sales are banned in the US starting on Thursday — get a discounted Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 before it’s too late!
- The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $100 off right now
- Every Amazon Fire TV Stick model is on sale, with prices starting at $17.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite
- A crazy Dreo ChefMaker deal slashes your price to just $259, an all-time low — this thing will be a game-changer in your kitchen
- The super-popular Ring Video Doorbell is down to just $54.99 on sale in either colorway
- Power up all your Christmas gadgets with this big sale on Energizer batteries
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $199.99 on sale
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to $729.99
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,049 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch SE is on sale starting at $199
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.98 instead of $99 (only $20 each!)
- iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99 (all-time low)
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Pick up some popular Nooie smart plugs for just $4 each when you buy a discounted 4-pack
- Mattel toys and games are on sale right now, with three pages of discounts to choose from
- Get the $279 Bose TV Speaker soundbar for just $199 today
- Blink home security cameras are on sale starting at $19.99 for the Blink Mini
- There’s an awesome sale that gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- Amazon has a top-selling DRONEEYE 4DF10 foldable camera drone for just $47.99, down from $100
- Segway electric scooters and go-karts are down to the lowest prices of 2023
- Refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED consoles start at $289.97 in good condition and $307.99 in excellent condition
- The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
- Amazon Prime members can get a year of Grubhub+ for free, plus save 30% on three orders
