Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iOS 18 iPhone 16 iPhone 15 Pro Review Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix Reset AirPods No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps HBO Documentaries
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: Last chance to buy Apple Watch S9 and Ultra 2, $18 Fire Stick, $55 Ring Video Doorbell, more

By
Published Dec 20th, 2023 9:23AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

So many last-minute Christmas sales are currently offering the best prices of the year on popular products. Fire TV Sticks start at just $17.99, and Ring Video Doorbells are down to $54.99. You can save big on Energizer batteries, as well as Mattel toys and games. Plus, it’s your last chance to buy an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 before sales are banned in the US.

Keep reading to learn all about our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, December 20.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite offers

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2023: Get $390+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals