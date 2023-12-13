Apple Watch Series 9 plummets to new all-time low of $289

The market-leading Apple Watch Series 9 is currently on sale with a huge $110 discount in multiple colorways and sizes. That’s a new all-time low price for the most popular Apple smartwatch. With the Apple Watch Series 9 having been released just recently in October 2023, this deal is beyond surprising. There’s also a very good chance that it’ll sell out soon.

Prices start at just $289 for the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS model with a 41mm display, and several other SKUs have deep discounts. Needless to say, this is one of the best Apple deals that you can get right now.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the model that I personally use. To be frank, I have tested dozens of other smartwatch models, and I wouldn’t consider using any of them over the Series 9.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The only one that piques my interest is the Apple Watch Ultra, which is a fantastic upgrade from the Series 9. But it’s also massive, and it’s way too big for my wrist. If you’re interested in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, however, you should know that it’s currently on sale for $729.99. That’s a great price, and it’s likely the best deal you’ll see until sometime next year.

As for the Series 9 model, it appeals to a much wider range of users. It also comes in two sizes that look great on just about any wrist size. You can read BGR’s in-depth Apple Watch Series 9 review to learn all about what makes this model so impressive.

One of my favorite features is the enhanced sleep tracking that’s bolstered by Apple’s new temperature sensor. I have issues falling asleep and staying asleep, so it’s great to get some insights into which sleep aids work best when I try new ones.

See Pricing See Pricing

There are plenty of other great features on the Apple Watch Series 9, of course. It’s not Apple’s biggest update ever, but it definitely refines much of what made the Series 7 and Series 8 models so impressive.

Just like I stated earlier, prices start at just $289 right now, and a few different colorways are on sale. Also, the 45mm GPS version is on sale starting at $329 instead of $429.

If you want cellular connectivity in addition to GPS, prices start at $449 instead of $499 for the 41mm Cellular + GPS Apple Watch Series 9.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Be sure to visit our extensive guide for all the best Apple Watch deals.