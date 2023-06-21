Today’s deals: First Prime Day sales, $5 Echo Pop, $35 Ring Video Doorbell, $99 AirPods, more

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11 and July 12, and the commerce team at BGR already told you about all the best early Prime Day deals you can shop now. But there are plenty of other great daily deals out there too, like an Amazon Echo Pop for just $5 when you bundle it with a discounted Ring Video Doorbell Wired.

On top of all that, don’t miss this week’s amazing Visible deals with wireless service starting at $25/mo.

Here are our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, June 21.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale

Today’s best tech deals

Get $30 in Amazon credit

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon