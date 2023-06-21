Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 beta WWDC 2023 Where to watch Yellowstone watchOS 10 Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: First Prime Day sales, $5 Echo Pop, $35 Ring Video Doorbell, $99 AirPods, more

By
Published Jun 21st, 2023 9:33AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11 and July 12, and the commerce team at BGR already told you about all the best early Prime Day deals you can shop now. But there are plenty of other great daily deals out there too, like an Amazon Echo Pop for just $5 when you bundle it with a discounted Ring Video Doorbell Wired.

On top of all that, don’t miss this week’s amazing Visible deals with wireless service starting at $25/mo.

Here are our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, June 21.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale

Today’s best tech deals

Get $30 in Amazon credit

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: July 11 & 12 locked in for the huge sale

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals