Today’s deals: First Prime Day sales, $5 Echo Pop, $35 Ring Video Doorbell, $99 AirPods, more

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11 and July 12, and the commerce team at BGR already told you about all the best early Prime Day deals you can shop now. But there are plenty of other great daily deals out there too, like an Amazon Echo Pop for just $5 when you bundle it with a discounted Ring Video Doorbell Wired.
On top of all that, don’t miss this week’s amazing Visible deals with wireless service starting at $25/mo.
Here are our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, June 21.
Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $400 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Get the brand-new Echo Pop for just $5 when you bundle it with a $35 Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($39.99 total for a $105 value!)
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down to the lowest price ever on Amazon ($59.88, which is 14% off!)
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal for eligibility details)
- Entry-level AirPods are on sale for $99
- Get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $129
- The $150 Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell is on sale for $59.49
- Want to spend even less? Prime members can get the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $34.99
- Get an INSIGNIA 24-inch F20 Smart HDTV with Fire TV for only $64.99
- Upgrade to the 32-inch model for $79.99
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off ($89.99)
- Get the TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds with 227,000 5-star Amazon ratings for $20
- Brand-new TOZO A1 earbuds already have 37,000 5-star reviews, and they’re on sale for $15.29
- The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to $999 at B&H ($200 off)
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 instead of $999 — that’s the lowest price ever for this model
- Or, save $65 on the just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off in Amazon’s new sale
- Save $140 on one of our favorite HP 17-inch laptops
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99, which is an all-time low
- The newer 10.9-inch iPad is on sale for $399, which is also the lowest price yet
Get $30 in Amazon credit
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
