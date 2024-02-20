Today’s deals: Bose earbuds, TP-Link Deco WiFi 7 mesh routers, Logitech keyboards, LG OLED TVs, more

Presidents’ Day might be behind us, but there are going to be fantastic deals available for the whole week. Bose noise cancelling earbuds and TP-Link Deco WiFi 7 mesh wireless systems are both down to all-time low prices. You can also save big on Logitech keyboards, LG OLED TVs, and so much more.
Keep reading to see all of our picks for the best deals of the day on Tuesday, February 20.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Order a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $750 — Samsung even has exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors you can’t get anywhere else!
- Bose’s newest QuietComfort Ultra ANC earbuds are down to the lowest price ever
- Save $200 on a TP-Link Deco BE95 WiFi 7 mesh wireless system
- Not ready to spend that much? TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 setups start at $69.99
- Get the best-in-class LG Smart Mirror InstaView counter-depth refrigerator on sale with a huge $1,100 discount — read our LG LRYKC2606S fridge review to see what makes this model so special
- Logitech keyboards & accessories are on sale this week
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M1 iPad Air is down to $449, a new all-time low
- Apple Watch Series 9 is back in stock at $329, the best price of 2024
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 right now
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $89.99 at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189.99 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- AirPods 3 are $139.99 with a Lightning case (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $999 at Best Buy (all-time low)
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds that made me ditch AirPods Pro are down to $319, a new all-time low
- Braun electric shavers are down to the best prices of the year so far
- Save 20% on FLYSWAN Snow Tire Chains and don’t get stuck this winter
- TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs are on sale for just $6.91 each when you buy a 4-pack (that’s a phenomenal price for full color dimmable smart bulbs)
- 💰 Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on baby essentials with the promo code BABYSTOCKUP
- 🤑 Save $15 on Amazon when you spend $60+ on feminine hygiene products
- Get the $36 Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision for $25.98
- Logitech peripherals and PC accessories are on sale for Presidents’ Day
- The CookWneer portable clothes dryer is a life-saver, and it’s 10% off right now
- Get ready for spring with this big sale on lawn and garden essentials
- Save big on Acer laptops, monitors, keyboards, and more in the company’s current sale
- Flexispot electric standing desk deals start at just $108.99, which is the lowest price of 2024
- Get Unihand AI hand warmers for just $17.99
- Save big on Brita water pitchers and water bottles
- There’s a huge sale on Amazfit smartwatches that saves you up to 17%
Our favorite products with deep discounts
