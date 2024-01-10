Today’s deals: Apple iPad sale, COSORI air fryers, Dyson V11 vacuum, Acer Aspire 3 laptop, more

We’ve got so many fantastic daily deals for our readers to check out on Wednesday. Apple’s iPad lineup starts at just $249.99 on sale, and COSORI air fryers have discounts starting at $84.96. You can also save big on the Dyson V11 Extra at Best Buy, or pick up an Acer Aspire 3 laptop on sale at Amazon.
🚨BONUS: Reserve a Galaxy S24 preorder right now so you can save an extra $50 in addition to whatever preorder deals Samsung has planned!
In this big roundup, you’ll find all of our favorite daily deals from Wednesday, January 10.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more and get a $20 Amazon credit
- Don’t miss Amazon’s COSORI air fryer sale, with prices starting at $84.96 for the COSORI Air Fryer Pro LE
- Get the Contigo West Loop travel mug everyone loves so much for only $17.99
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is on sale with the first discount ever! It’s only a few dollars, but every penny counts
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch SE just dropped to $199
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low)
- AirPods 3 are down to $149.99, the best price of the season
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $78.99 instead of $99 at both Amazon and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off
- Apple Watch Ultra 1 is only $649 at Best Buy in brand-new condition
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 again (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,049 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- An incredible Dreo ChefMaker deal slashes your price to just $279 — I can’t live without this hot new combi-fryer, and you’ll be obsessed too!
- Save up to $450 on the stunning LG C2 OLED TV in any size
- Amazon Fire TV Sticks are back on sale this week
- Best-selling Coway air purifiers are up to 27% off
- Score an Acer Aspire 3 slim Windows laptop on sale for $429.99
- Get popular Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support for only $4 each if you subscribe to Amazon Prime
- The hot new Dyson Gen5detect is over $200 off, or get the Dyson V11 Extra for only $399.99 at Best Buy
- Flexispot standing desks start at $149.99 on sale — our favorite deal is the Flexispot EN1 with four memory slots for up to $100 off
- The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $80 off right now
- The BLUETTI AC200MAX Portable Power Station has a massive 40% discount that cuts your price to $1,299
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- Google Nest security cameras and video doorbells are on sale with deep discounts
- A rare sale gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- THE COMFY wearable blanket has a rare discount in some colors — it’s so… comfy!
- A top-rated Carote 10-piece cookware set is on sale for just $79.89
Our favorite offers
