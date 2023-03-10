Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Drop a Pin Macbook Air Alternatives iOS 16 beta Val Kilmer Top Gun Free Streaming Apps PS5 Restock Sonos Arc Star Wars Leaks
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, $20 Echo Dot, Nintendo Switch games, Dash kitchen gadgets, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 10th, 2023 10:01AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Friday’s featured deals include great discounts on so many popular products, like a Tile tracker sale that saves you 20% on the Tile Mate, Pro, and Slim. It’s also Mar10 Day, which means there are tons of popular Nintendo Switch games on sale as well.

Other top deals include Apple’s AirPods 2 for just $99, the #1 best-selling Echo Dot for $19.99 thanks to a 50% off deal, a sale on Dash kitchen gadgets like air fryers and egg cookers, plus plenty more.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Amazon Fire TVs, Shark air purifiers, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals