Fire TV Sticks are up to $20 off in Amazon’s new sale

We recently told you about a great sale on the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max. Both of Amazon’s high-end Fire Sticks are currently on sale at the lowest prices ever, but there’s one annoying problem with those deals: not everyone is eligible. The good news is that Amazon just kicked off new deals on Fire TV Stick models, and every single one of them has been discounted.

Prices start at $24.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite and the regular Fire TV Stick is down to $26.99, which is a much better deal. But the bigger discounts can be found on the premium models. Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is $20 off at $29.99, while the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $34.99.

Roku streaming media players and Fire TV Sticks are the two leading streamers by a wide margin. It’s mostly a matter of preference in terms of deciding between them. But sometimes, the easiest way to decide is to see which brand is offering better deals.

Right now, the only Roku sale to speak of is a $30 discount on the Roku Streambar Pro. Even on sale, however, it still costs $139.99. And not everyone wants a new soundbar, of course.

If you want to add a top-tier smart TV platform to a television in your house and you want to spend as little as possible, Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick deals are definitely the way to go.

The most affordable model is the Fire TV Stick Lite, of course, which is currently down to $24.99. My advice, however, is to skip this one.

For just $2 more, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick instead. They’re basically the same, but the regular Fire TV Stick comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that has IR buttons to control your TV and soundbar. The Fire TV Stick Lite comes with an “Alexa Voice Remote Lite,” which is missing those buttons.

Also of note, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite sale only covers the older model. That means the remote is also missing shortcut buttons that let you launch services like Netflix with one click.

If you want the best deals in this sale, the higher-end models are definitely the way to go.

Amazon’s #1 best-selling model is the Fire TV Stick 4K, and it’s on sale for $29.99. Normally priced at $50, this is the go-to streaming media player for so many people out there.

Or, you can upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99 instead of $55. This model has everything that comes in the regular 4K version, but you also get a faster processor and Wi-Fi 6 support.

One last note: if you want the cheaper 4K version, definitely check out our earlier coverage of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K deals to see if that coupon works for you. If it does, you’ll save an extra $5 and get it for $24.99.