Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K & 4K Max are down to all-time low prices

Amazon has a big Fire TV Stick sale a couple of weeks ago. Unfortunately, those deals ended and the cheapest Fire TV Stick models are back at their normal prices. If you want one of the higher-end models though, there are two terrific offers that are somewhat hidden on the Amazon site. The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K and the upgraded Fire TV Stick 4K Max are both on sale at the lowest prices ever.

The Fire TV Stick 4K can be had for $24.99 instead of $50 if you use the coupon code UP4K23 at checkout. Or, if you want the best of the best, the $55 Fire TV Stick 4K MaX is only $34.99 with the coupon code UP4KMAX23.

If you really think about it, it’s a bit odd that there aren’t more options when it comes to streaming media players. It’s such a popular market, and yet there isn’t much competition at all.

You’ve got Roku and Apple TV devices, plus video game consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. You can also count Google’s Chromecast devices, but they’re not very popular.

Then you have Amazon’s Fire TV Stick lineup, which is definitely at or near the top of the list for many people.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K & 4K Max have never been cheaper. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The Fire TV platform supports all of the streaming apps you can possibly want. Plus, there are plenty of other apps and games as well.

You can easily sync all of your content across devices, which is a nice perk. And the interface is among the best out there. Some people say it’s way better than Roku’s UI, though it’s obviously a matter of personal preference.

The other reason why Fire TV Sticks are so popular is the pricing. Even at full retail, Fire TV Sticks start at just $29.99 and top out at $55.99. Today, however, there are two deals that will score you Amazon’s best models at their lowest prices ever.

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 (reg. $50) Available on Amazon

First, we have the Fire TV Stick 4K.

This is the best-selling model among our readers by a wide margin. It has all the features that make Amazon’s cheaper streaming sticks great, plus some extras that many consider to be must-haves. Namely, the Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K resolution and HDR content, while the entry-level models do not.

At $50, it’s already worth every penny. But if you use the coupon code UP4K23 at checkout, you can get a Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for just $24.99. That matches the lowest price ever, and you’ll find Amazon’s terms and conditions right here.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) $34.99 with code UP4KMAX23 (reg. $55) Available on Amazon

If you’ve used the Fire TV Stick 4K, you know that it’s a great device. There is one problem that some people have with it, however.

Like the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite and the regular Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K has an interface that can be somewhat laggy at times. It’s not the end of the world, but it might be annoying to some users.

If you want all the features from the 4K model plus a lightning-fast UI, you need to upgrade to the Fire TV Stick Max 4K. It has a more powerful processor, so it’s much faster. It also supports Wi-Fi 6, which you won’t find on any other Fire TV Stick model.

As you might assume, this is also Amazon’s most expensive model at $55. Right now, however, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to an all-time low of $34.99 if you buy one with the promo code UP4KMAX23.

Here are the terms and conditions for Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max offer.