Nintendo Switch games are up to 50% off in this Mar10 Day sale

Published Mar 7th, 2023 11:37AM EST
Nintendo Switch Mario Games
If you’re a Nintendo fan, you know that one of the best holidays of the year is right around the corner. I’m obviously talking about Mar10 Day, an annual holiday that celebrates Mario in all of his glory. It falls on March 10, of course, since the abbreviation “Mar10” looks like “Mario.”

For Mar10 Day 2023, there’s a great sale happening right now on all the best Nintendo Switch games that involve everyone’s favorite plumber. You can save up to 50% on popular Switch games including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, Super Mario Odyssey, and the newest addition to the list, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

March has been packed full of great tech deals so far. Today, for example, there’s a big sale on Fire TV Sticks that can save you up to $20.

If you’re a big Nintendo fan, however, there’s only one sale you care about right now.

Six different Mario games for the Nintendo Switch are on sale right now for Mar10 Day 2023. That includes the most popular Mario titles for Nintendo Switch as well as some newer releases that are destined to become classics.

Most of the titles on sale right now are 33% off. That includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $39.99, Super Mario Odyssey for $39.99, and Super Mario Maker 2 for $39.99.

You can also pick up Mario Party Superstars on sale for $39.99, and it’s a blast to play.

Interestingly, the deepest discount happens to be on the newest addition to the Nintendo Switch’s slate of Mario games.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is arguably one of the best Mario games ever for the Nintendo Switch, and it’s on sale for $29.99 right now. That’s a 50% discount, and it’s the lowest price ever for this great game. It was just released this past October, so there’s a good chance you haven’t gotten a copy yet.

Also of note, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is 40% off for Mar10 Day, so you can get it for $59.99 instead of $100.

There’s no official end date for this Mar10 Day 2023 sale, but it almost certainly won’t last long after March 10 passes. My guess is that these deals will disappear over this coming weekend.

