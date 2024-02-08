Today’s deals: $89 AirPods, HP laptops, Vizio soundbars, Super Bowl snack sale, $499 iPad Air, more

Thursday’s top daily deals include a ton of popular tech on sale, like AirPods deals starting at just $89.99. HP laptops and Vizio soundbars have deep discounts, and the latest iPad Air is $100 off. Plus, there’s a big sale on Super Bowl snacks so you can make sure you’re stocked up for the big game.

🚨LAUNCH ALERT: Save up to $750 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s latest deals!

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, February 8.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite products with deep discounts

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon