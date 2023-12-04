Today’s deals: $78 Chromebook, free Echo Pop, Grubhub deals, 50% off Fire TV Stick 4K, ASUS laptops, more

Black Friday is behind us and Cyber Week has also come to an end. Most people think that means the best deals of the season are done, but that’s not the case at all. You can still find tons of lingering Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end, plus more offers on HP Chromebooks, Echo Pop, Grubhub, ASUS laptops, Fire TV Stick 4K, and more
This roundup is packed full of our favorite daily deals on Monday, December 4.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Score a free Echo Pop and a free Amazon Smart Plug with a special Amazon sale on pre-lit Christmas trees!
- Get a best-selling renewed HP Chromebook for just $78, down from $250
- There’s a special Grubhub promotion for Prime members that gets you a year of Grubhub+ for free, plus 30% off three orders
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,199
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329.99 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Ultra starts at $559 renewed
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99, down from $99 (that’s $20 each!)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 10th-Gen is $50 off at $399
- iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99
- M2 Mac mini dropped to $499 on sale (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
- M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16-inch is $2,299 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 MORE FEATURED DEALS 🚀
- ASUS laptops are up to 33% off in this big holiday sale
- The Shark IW3511 Detect Pro cordless stick vacuum empties itself, and it’s down to the best price ever
- Bose speakers start at $99, and Bose headphones are up to 40% off
- iRobot’s newest Roomba robot vacuums are down to the lowest prices of the season
- Get a free LED smart light bulb when you buy discounted Echo smart speakers starting at $17.99
- Our favorite deal is the Echo Dot with a free smart bulb for just $22.99!
- A best-selling Philips Hue A19 color smart bulb bundle is 38% off at $79.99
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low — plus, get a $50 digital credit with the code META50
- The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
- Get TP-Link Kasa Mini smart plugs and Kasa Matter smart plugs with deep discounts
- These Peloton Black Friday deals are still going with the best prices of the season!
- Pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED console and get Super Smash Bros bundled for free
- This PlayStation 5 deal gets you a top game for free with your console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- Canon mini portable photo printers are only $69 on sale
- Check out all these crazy Dyson deals on vacuums and air purifiers
- Save 50% on the Fire TV Stick 4K
Our favorite sales
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR's extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
