Today’s deals: $68 HP Chromebook, $7.50 color smart bulbs, $250 iPad, more

With Presidents’ Day 2023 right around the corner, there are some seriously impressive daily deals available on Friday. Highlights include Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad on sale for just $249.99, an all-time low. You can also save big on Govee color LED smart light bulbs, HP Chromebooks, and so much more.
In this roundup, we’ll show you all of our favorite deals of the day on Friday, February 17.
Best Presidents’ Day sales to shop now
Today’s top tech deals
- The top-rated HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook is on sale for just $68 renewed, an all-time low price that’s down from $250
- You can also save up to $500 in Amazon’s MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) sale, or save $100 on the new M2 MacBook Pro
- Check out more of the best laptop deals available right now
- Get a 10.2-inch iPad for an all-time low price of $249.99 at Best Buy
- Govee color LED smart bulbs are on sale for $7.50 each
- You’ll also find Govee white smart bulbs for only $5.77 apiece
- Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are down to the lowest price ever, just $199.99
- Check out our guide on the best AirPods deals for more AirPods discounts
- With coupon code FREEDOT22, you can get a free Echo Dot when you buy the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV on sale for $89.99, or any of these other Fire TV models
- Be sure to visit our guide to read about other Echo Dot deals
- Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are on sale for just $3.82 each
- The Apple Watch Ultra is down to $749, a $50 discount
- Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off in every color at Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple Watch deals
- Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for only $24.99 if you use the coupon code UP4K23 at checkout
- Bose Bluetooth speakers start at $129 in Amazon’s sale
ONE DAY ONLY: Last but not least, we dug up some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on kitchen gadgets, massage guns, Jumper laptops, HEPA air purifiers, and Target’s best daily deals.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $68.00 ASUS Chromebook C425 Clamshell Laptop, 14" FHD 4-Way NanoEdge, Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor, 4… $299.99 $196.97 Save up to 34% Govee Smart Light Bulbs, WiFi Bluetooth Color Changing Light Bulbs, Music Sync, 54 Dynamic Scen… 29.99 Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $23.09 ($5.77 each) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $199.99 Save up to 20% KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… $29.99 $15.29 ($3.82 each) Save up to 43% Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… $84.99 $55.24 ($18.41 each) Save up to 35% Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Silver or Space Gray $249.99 (reg. $329.99) Apple 10.9-Inch iPad (10th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Multiple Colorways $399 (reg. $449) Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $1,999.97 Save up to 20% MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $799.99 (save $200) Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours o… $199.95 $129.95 Save up to 35% Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 41mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $349 (save $50) Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $379 (save $50) Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99