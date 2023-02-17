Bose Bluetooth speakers start at $129 in Amazon’s sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We recently covered a sale on Bose noise cancelling headphones that dropped popular models like the Bose QC45 and Bose 700 headphones to the lowest prices of the year. The good news is that the sale is still going, so you haven’t missed out. And the better news is that Amazon has now expanded its Bose deals to cover portable Bluetooth speakers, too.

Prices start at just $129 for the waterproof Bose Soundlink Flex, and several other models are discounted as well. That includes $50 off the popular Bose SoundLink Revolve II and $80 off the Bose Smart Speaker with Alexa and Google.

If you took advantage of the Bose noise cancelling headphones deals we told you about, you’re undoubtedly loving your new headphones right now. You’re probably blown away by how much better the sound quality is compared to your old headphones.

You’re going to have the same experience when you upgrade to a Bose portable Bluetooth speaker.

There are a million different options out there when it comes to portable speakers. Some of the cheap models are even pretty good, like the $23 Oontz Angle 3 with 140,000 5-star reviews.

That Oontz model is a great low-cost speaker, but the difference between that model and a Bose Bluetooth speaker is night and day. Now, you have the perfect opportunity to find out for yourself thanks to Amazon’s big sale on Bose portable Bluetooth speakers.

The most affordable model in the sale is the Bose SoundLink Flex, which is a compact waterproof speaker that’s on sale for $129.

Bose’s SoundLink Flex delivers great sound quality in a speaker that’s only 8 inches wide. It’s also IP67 water and dust-resistant, so you can take it to the pool or the beach without having to worry about damaging it.

This model is available in four different colorways, and they’re all on sale right now.

Next up, we have the Bose SoundLink Revolve II on sale for $179, which is a $50 discount. This model offers spectacular 360-degree sound that can fill any room. You won’t believe how well music projects from this tiny little speaker.

Or, if you want to really step things up, the upgraded Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is on sale with an even deeper discount. This model normally sells for $329, but it’s down to $229 right now.

If you’re searching for sound quality and deep bass like the Revolve+ but you also want smart features, Bose has you covered.

The Bose Smart Speaker is like a turbocharged Amazon Echo. It offers hands-free access to Alexa or Google Assistant, whichever one you use. But it also pumps out room-filling Bose sound that will put any Echo speaker to shame.

Bose’s Smart Speaker retails for $399, but Amazon has it on sale for $319 today.