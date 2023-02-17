Insignia Fire TV deals start at $89 today, including a 65-inch TV for $379

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Presidents’ Day is this coming Monday, and there are so many great deals available right now on smart TVs. You can find some of those deals right here, but there are a few that are particularly impressive. Specifically, Insignia smart TVs with built-in Fire TV software are on sale at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Deals start at just $89.99 for the Insignia F20 24-inch Fire TV. That’s a huge 47% discount from the $170 retail price, and it’s just one of several impressive deals you’ll find today.

Amazon recently had a sale on Fire TV Sticks with several great deals. Most of them are gone now, but the best one is still available.

Use the coupon code UP4K23 at checkout, and you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99 instead of $50. That’s a 50% discount, and it matches the lowest price ever for Amazon’s best-selling streaming stick.

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon

That deal is terrific if you want to add Fire TV software to a television you already own. After all, many people prefer Fire TV’s UI even if they already own a smart TV with a proprietary platform.

If you’re in need of a new TV as opposed to just a streaming stick, however, why not get one that already has Fire TV software built right in?

Insignia is one of the top brands when it comes to smart TVs powered by Amazon’s Fire TV software. Among our readers, they’re even more popular than Amazon’s own Fire TV television sets.

One of the hottest deals right now is on the Insignia F20 24-inch Fire TV, which is on sale for $89.99. That’s nearly half off the retail price, and it matches the lowest price ever.

You can also upgrade to the Insignia F20 32-inch model for $109.99, down from $180. Either one is perfect for a kitchen or guest bedroom.

There are also several larger models on sale, including the 42-inch F20 series TV and the 50-inch F30 series model.

Or, if you want to step things up, there are two big Fire TVs included in the sale.

First, we have the Insignia F30 65-inch Fire TV, which retails for $550. During Amazon’s sale, you can pick one up for only $349.99.

The even bigger version is the F30 75-inch Fire TV, which retails for $850. That’s already a great price for such a huge TV, especially one with Fire TV software built right in. Rather than paying full price, however, Amazon has it on sale right now with a $300 discount that drops it to $549.99.