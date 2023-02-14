MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is $500 off today, or save $50 on M2 Pro model

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro models are the most powerful laptops that Apple has ever released. Needless to say, they’re also very expensive. Although Apple never discounts MacBook models itself, its retail partners often do. And right now, there are discounts available on both the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and the newer MacBook Pro with M2 Pro.

If you want the latest and greatest version of Apple’s powerhouse laptop, the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is $50 off right now at Amazon. Or, if the previous-generation model is on your radar, you can save $500 on the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip.

Read our M2 MacBook Pro review and you’ll see that it is a blazing-fast Apple laptop with enough power to handle anything you throw at it. Of course, go back to our MacBook Pro with M1 Pro review and you’ll find a laptop that’s just as capable and almost as powerful.

The bottom line is that you really can’t go wrong with either model. At this point, the only questions you need to ask yourself pertain to how much storage you need and how much money you want to save.

Amazon has MacBook Pro discounts of up to $500 off right now. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you need as much storage as possible, you’ll definitely want to focus on Amazon’s current MacBook Pro with M1 Pro deal. It gets you the 1TB model for just $1,999.97, which is a huge $500 discount.

In addition to the 1TB SSD drive, you get an M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, plus 16GB of RAM. This model also has Apple’s stunning 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

Of note, you can also save $105 on the 512GB version and get it for $1,894.99. At that point, however, you’re better off spending an extra $105 on the M2 Pro model, which is also on sale right now.

The newer MacBook Pro with M2 Pro laptop is one of the first new products that Apple released in 2023. It takes everything that makes the M1 Pro model great and improves on it.

You get a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with an upgraded FaceTime HD camera in the signature notch. This model also has the newer M2 Pro chipset, which adds even more power and efficiency. Believe it or not, the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M2 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Re…

Since the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is brand new, discounts are few and far between right now. But if you head over to Amazon, you’ll be able to save $50 on the 512GB version or the 1TB model.