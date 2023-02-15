Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $250, the lowest price ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is the 9th generation of the company’s entry-level iPad tablet. It’s also the most affordable model in Apple’s lineup. With fantastic features and a retail price of $329, it’s practically impossible to make a case for any rival tablet in that price range. And a new iPad sale at Best Buy just dropped the 10.2-inch iPad to the lowest price ever.

The sleek tablet currently has an $80 discount at Best Buy. That drops the 9th-gen iPad to just $249.99 for the 64GB model, or you can get the 256GB version for $399.99 instead of $479.99. Additionally, if you want the latest and greatest model, the newer 10th-gen iPad with a 10.9-inch screen is on sale with a $50 discount.

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Silver or Space Gray $249.99 (reg. $329.99) $249.99 at Best Buy

Apple 10.9-Inch iPad (10th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Multiple Colorways $399 (reg. $449) $399 at Best Buy

No other Apple deals right now are making as many waves as the AirPods Pro 2 sale on Amazon. These best-selling earbuds are down to an all-time low price of $199.99, matching the deals we saw ahead of the holidays last year.

AirPods Pro 2 will undoubtedly continue to be top-sellers while they have a $50 discount. But we have a feeling that Best Buy’s new 10.2-inch iPad deals are going to give that AirPods sale a run for its money.

Apple’s 9th-gen iPad tablet is down to the lowest price ever at Best Buy. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The 10.2-inch iPad features a beautiful Retina display and plenty of power, courtesy of the A13 Bionic chip. It also sports an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 12-megapixel FaceTime HD camera on the front, stereo speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Another huge selling point for many people is the fact that the 9th-generation iPad is one of the few Apple devices left with a TouchID home button on the front. Tons of people out there still prefer Touch ID to Face ID.

With a retail price of $329, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is the cheapest tablet in the company’s lineup. Today at Best Buy, however, you’ll pay even less.

An $80 discount cuts your price to just $249.99 for the 64GB model, matching the all-time low. Or, if you need more storage, you can upgrade to the 256GB version for $399.99, down from $479.99.

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Silver or Space Gray $249.99 (reg. $329.99) $249.99 at Best Buy

As most Apple fans will undoubtedly know, there’s now an even newer iPad model that was recently released. Good news: The updated iPad is also on sale right now.

The 10th-generation iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, an improved 12-megapixel, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

This model retails for $449 or more, but it currently starts at just $399 at Best Buy in every colorway.