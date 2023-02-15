Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
MacBook Pro 2023 Review AirPods Deals Sonos Arc Review No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 New on Disney Plus Apple Watch Deals New shows to stream
Home Deals Tablets

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $250, the lowest price ever

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 15th, 2023 7:41AM EST
Apple iPad 9th Gen and 10th Gen
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is the 9th generation of the company’s entry-level iPad tablet. It’s also the most affordable model in Apple’s lineup. With fantastic features and a retail price of $329, it’s practically impossible to make a case for any rival tablet in that price range. And a new iPad sale at Best Buy just dropped the 10.2-inch iPad to the lowest price ever.

The sleek tablet currently has an $80 discount at Best Buy. That drops the 9th-gen iPad to just $249.99 for the 64GB model, or you can get the 256GB version for $399.99 instead of $479.99. Additionally, if you want the latest and greatest model, the newer 10th-gen iPad with a 10.9-inch screen is on sale with a $50 discount.

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Silver or Space Gray Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Silver or Space Gray $249.99 (reg. $329.99) $249.99 at Best Buy Apple 10.9-Inch iPad (10th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Multiple Colorways Apple 10.9-Inch iPad (10th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Multiple Colorways $399 (reg. $449) $399 at Best Buy

No other Apple deals right now are making as many waves as the AirPods Pro 2 sale on Amazon. These best-selling earbuds are down to an all-time low price of $199.99, matching the deals we saw ahead of the holidays last year.

AirPods Pro 2 will undoubtedly continue to be top-sellers while they have a $50 discount. But we have a feeling that Best Buy’s new 10.2-inch iPad deals are going to give that AirPods sale a run for its money.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad 9th-Generation
Apple’s 9th-gen iPad tablet is down to the lowest price ever at Best Buy. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The 10.2-inch iPad features a beautiful Retina display and plenty of power, courtesy of the A13 Bionic chip. It also sports an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 12-megapixel FaceTime HD camera on the front, stereo speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Another huge selling point for many people is the fact that the 9th-generation iPad is one of the few Apple devices left with a TouchID home button on the front. Tons of people out there still prefer Touch ID to Face ID.

With a retail price of $329, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is the cheapest tablet in the company’s lineup. Today at Best Buy, however, you’ll pay even less.

An $80 discount cuts your price to just $249.99 for the 64GB model, matching the all-time low. Or, if you need more storage, you can upgrade to the 256GB version for $399.99, down from $479.99.

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Silver or Space Gray Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Silver or Space Gray $249.99 (reg. $329.99) $249.99 at Best Buy

As most Apple fans will undoubtedly know, there’s now an even newer iPad model that was recently released. Good news: The updated iPad is also on sale right now.

The 10th-generation iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, an improved 12-megapixel, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

This model retails for $449 or more, but it currently starts at just $399 at Best Buy in every colorway.

Apple 10.9-Inch iPad (10th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Multiple Colorways Apple 10.9-Inch iPad (10th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Multiple Colorways $399 (reg. $449) $399 at Best Buy
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News