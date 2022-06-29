Today’s deals: $60 in free Amazon credit, $75 robot vacuum, $129 Samsung Chromebook, more

Click to Skip Ad
Maren Estrada
June 29th, 2022 at 9:39 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Wednesday

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is less than two weeks away. Of course, early Prime Day deals are already here to save you a ton of cash on popular products. Here, I’m going to show you all the hottest daily deals I could find on June 29, 2022.

Expert tip: the top of the list is FREE MONEY!

There’s a new Amazon Stampcard promotion available to Prime members only. It lets you collect four stamps by performing various tasks like watching a show on Prime Video and streaming a song with Prime Music.

Once you finish the four simple tasks, you get a free $10 credit!

Amazon Stampcard Promotion: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price:Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Check out the promo page for more details. Also, be sure to read our earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals!

On top of that, Amazon now has $60 in free Amazon credit that Prime members can unlock to spend on Prime Day! Check out all the details right here.

FREE MONEY: Unlock $60 In Prime Day Credits! Price:Get $60 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other great daily deals available right now include AirPods Pro for just $199.98, a popular Pure Clean robot vacuum for just $75, a beloved Samsung Chromebook for only $129, and #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa & Google for $4.75 each.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.

Today’s Best Deals

BGR Deals of the DayImage source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Big Sales from Top Retailers

Best Buy deals of the dayImage source: Best Buy

More Deep Discounts

BGR Top Deals Right NowImage source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Our Favorite Sales

BGR Most Popular DiscountsImage source: Maren Estrada for BGR

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

BEST DEALS OF THE DAY

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.98 You Save:$49.02 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE Amazon Credit: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price:Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE Credit for Prime members: Unlock $60 In Prime Day Credits! Price:Get $60 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$24.99 Price:$18.99 You Save:$6.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$16.99 Price:$12.49 You Save:$4.50 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stick On Light, Under Cabinet Lights Battery Operated, Under T… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.49 You Save:$4.50 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$16.99 Price:$13.59 ($0.34 / Count) You Save:$3.40 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

