Today’s deals: $40 Dell Chromebook, $70 off Apple Watch Series 8, Google Nest Cams, more

With one week to go until Memorial Day 2023, the best deals of the season have arrived. We found Dell Chromebook deals as low as $40 today. Also, the Apple Watch Series 8 is back down to the lowest price ever. There are new discounts on popular Google Nest Cams, and industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones are on sale at the lowest price ever.
On top of all that, there’s a BLUETTI spring 2023 sale with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar panels, home battery backups, solar generators, and more.
This roundup is packed full of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, May 22.
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale: Our favorite deals
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Today’s best tech deals
- Get a renewed Dell Chromebook 3120 for just $40 — that’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for any Chromebook
- Need more power? The $290 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is down to $239
- AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale for $199.99, Amazon’s best price of 2023
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are $162 if you want to spend even less
- Entry-level AirPods are $99 today
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- The #1 best-selling Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch is on sale for $329, the lowest price of 2023
- Apple Watch Ultra deals are also down to the lowest prices on new and renewed models
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Google Nest Cams are up to 21% off today
- The Blink Video Doorbell is only $30 instead of $60 with coupon code BLINK
- The same coupon code slashes the Blink Mini to just $17.50
- Get Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones for just $348, a $52 discount
- Shop the full sale to see other Sony headphones models with discounts
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are down to $89, which is an all-time low of $22.25 each
- Or, get individual AirTags for $27.26 each
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Roku Express is down to $24.99 for streaming week
- Also, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $39.99, down from $50
- Best Google Pixel 7a deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card
- Want to save even more? Get the Google Pixel 6a for just $329.99
- Ultra-popular KMC WiFi smart plugs are only $4.25 each on sale
- The lightning-fast Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip is down to the lowest price ever
- See more great sales in our guide on the best Apple deals
- Popular Sengled Alexa smart light bulbs are only $4.20 apiece when you buy a 4-pack
Get $30 in Amazon credit
- Score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- There’s also a second sale just like that one, and it includes more than 500 different household essentials — just use the coupon code MAYSTOCKUP at checkout
- You can find more offers like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
One day only
Don’t miss these one-day sales on Logitech PC gaming accessories, portable projectors, BBQ grilling tools, and Target’s best daily deals.
